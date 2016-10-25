Angry tradie smashes intercom system in temper tantrum

SMASHING an intercom with your fist is not a cost effective way to communicate as Tannum Sands tradie Liam Nicolson learned when given a $2800 repair bill.

A Gladstone court heard Nicolson was with a group of heavily intoxicated males at an apartment complex in Boyne Island between 2am and 3am when he smashed the intercom.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said they went there to visit friends, entering through a gate and unlocked foyer. Their noise woke several residents when they began calling up to the room then someone let them take an elevator up to their friend's unit.

Mike Richards GLA150115BOXM

Mr Reece said there had been a heated argument with the complex manager who told them to leave.

He said Nicolson became aggressive and punched the external intercom key pad and broke its screen.

Mr Reece said Nicolson had no criminal history and the cost of repairs and installation was $2799.54.

Nicolson, a diesel fitter, pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage on April 13. He told the court he considered himself to be a responsible and respectful member of society.

"My actions were well and truly out of character," he said.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke asked if he would make good of the repair costs and Nicolson assured him that he would.

Mr Clarke ordered that he pay the restitution within one month and warned that his licence could be suspended if he did not.

Nicolson was placed on good behaviour for four months with a $300 own recognisance. No conviction was recorded.