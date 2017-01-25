'Toxic': Man leaves unit with holes in walls, smashed doors

A "TOXIC" relationship between Clinton Sorrensen and his former partner was blamed for the damaged caused to a unit at Calliope during his tenancy.
Sorrensen, who lived in the unit between March and April 2016, pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.
The court heard Sorrensen "caused substantial damage" to the unit, including leaving 10 holes in the unit's walls. Two doors were also damaged before Sorrensen vacated the unit.
As punishment, Sorrensen was convicted for the crime but received no further penalty.
