Tourism key to housing

BIG OPPORTUNITY: With the mining downturn hitting Gladstone hard, Bank of Queensland CEO says tourism and LNG production will be key contributors to invigorating the economy.

DESPITE boosting profit over the past year, Bank of Queensland CEO Jon Sutton said Gladstone was still an area of weakness for the bank.

He said overall the Australian economy was performing "reasonably well” but regional towns hit by the mining downturn were still suffering and impacting negatively on the Queensland economy.

"The Queensland economic performance has been mixed...with strength in the south east offset by weaker activity in areas influenced by mining, such as Townsville, Gladstone and Mackay,” Mr Sutton said.

But Mr Sutton's speech wasn't all doom and gloom, with the CEO signalling that tourism and LNG production would be a key contributor to growing the economy in Queensland.

He said interstate migration to Queensland had hit its highest level since December 2012 and that export services in tourism and education had "risen to more than 12% in dollar terms”.

Last week it was announced that Casper Energy planned to construct an oil refinery and diesel terminal in Gladstone, which would bring more than 1800 construction jobs for both projects.

On top of this, Gladstone Area Promotion and Development are implementing new strategies to entice more tourists to spend their hard earned dollars in the Gladstone region.

GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite said there was still "a lot of working going on in the background” to develop the cruise ship industry and a new "drive strategy” to get tourists to turn off the Bruce Hwy.

"There are great opportunities to start creating effective operators to create new experiences that will give people things to do,” he said.

"Nearly 74% (in our cruise ship survey) said they were more than likely to return and 85% said Gladstone had exceeded expectations. And I know of a person who came up on a cruise ship and viewed a property and signed contracts to buy a house.”