Local loyalty: Council sticks with Gladstone construction firm

SO FAR the council's implementation of its Local Preference Policy has been relatively smooth sailing.

But at the final general meeting for the year, the policy which was designed to favour local companies over outsiders, hit a bit of a snag.

Eight companies from across the state put their hands up for the million dollar tender to fix up two water mains from the Patterson St reservoirs.

The council identified that as it stands the water infrastructure in place is "insufficient to adequately cater for current and future water demands" in the CBD, a part of South Gladstone and Barney Point.

But after considering the tenders on offer council officers narrowed their recommendation to two, with Brisbane based Spiecapag Australia Pty Ltd getting the nod ahead of Gladstone's Blomfield Excavations.

Although Blomfield came out on top for price, $1.1 million compared to Spiecapag's offer of $1.2 million, the council officers were concerned the local company may not have been able to get the job done.

"A detailed evaluation of the submission identified that Blomfield's ability to deliver the project on-time and within this financial year is contingent on the Agnes Stage 3 Sewer Main project being delivered on time," the council's report said.

"This exposes the council to a real risk, as Agnes Stage 3 sewer main is being constructed over the wet season.

"Blomfield's construction program is 11 weeks, compared to 20 to 24 weeks range nominated by other contractors. This indicates that Blomfield may have insufficient float to account for wet weather, public holidays, or other delays typically encountered on construction projects."

Blomfield recently received two other council tenders and as councillor's agonised over which tender to approve, the Director of Engineering Services Paul Keech warned them against "putting all of their eggs in one basket".

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said he wanted to support the local business but did have a concern about "stretching" Blomfield too thinly with too much work.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said Blomfield was more than capable of doing the job, adding that "if it's not completed in six months the water will still flow."

Before the council voted against the recommendation and stuck fat with a local business, mayor Matt Burnett reminded councillors that if Blomfield weren't able to complete the project in time, "there's a big box they'll need to tick (for future tenders) and that's on past performances".