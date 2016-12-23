30°
News

Local loyalty: Council sticks with Gladstone construction firm

Declan Cooley
| 22nd Dec 2016 12:50 AM Updated: 10:35 AM
Construction of RTA Yarwun expansion. Precipitation tank assembly. Photo Contributed . SINGLE USE ONLY FOR EDITORIAL FEATURE
Construction of RTA Yarwun expansion. Precipitation tank assembly. Photo Contributed . SINGLE USE ONLY FOR EDITORIAL FEATURE Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SO FAR the council's implementation of its Local Preference Policy has been relatively smooth sailing.

But at the final general meeting for the year, the policy which was designed to favour local companies over outsiders, hit a bit of a snag.

>>Local business to get a leg up with 'preference' policy

Eight companies from across the state put their hands up for the million dollar tender to fix up two water mains from the Patterson St reservoirs.

The council identified that as it stands the water infrastructure in place is "insufficient to adequately cater for current and future water demands" in the CBD, a part of South Gladstone and Barney Point.

But after considering the tenders on offer council officers narrowed their recommendation to two, with Brisbane based Spiecapag Australia Pty Ltd getting the nod ahead of Gladstone's Blomfield Excavations.

LOCAL BUSINESS SCORES | Gladstone's new $29 million project

>>WATCH: 'Jobs for Gladstone': $29m mega-project given go ahead

>>QAL, Yarwun to reap rewards of Gladstone's $29m mega-project

Although Blomfield came out on top for price, $1.1 million compared to Spiecapag's offer of $1.2 million, the council officers were concerned the local company may not have been able to get the job done.

"A detailed evaluation of the submission identified that Blomfield's ability to deliver the project on-time and within this financial year is contingent on the Agnes Stage 3 Sewer Main project being delivered on time," the council's report said.

"This exposes the council to a real risk, as Agnes Stage 3 sewer main is being constructed over the wet season.

"Blomfield's construction program is 11 weeks, compared to 20 to 24 weeks range nominated by other contractors. This indicates that Blomfield may have insufficient float to account for wet weather, public holidays, or other delays typically encountered on construction projects."

Blomfield recently received two other council tenders and as councillor's agonised over which tender to approve, the Director of Engineering Services Paul Keech warned them against "putting all of their eggs in one basket".

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said he wanted to support the local business but did have a concern about "stretching" Blomfield too thinly with too much work.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said Blomfield was more than capable of doing the job, adding that "if it's not completed in six months the water will still flow."

Before the council voted against the recommendation and stuck fat with a local business, mayor Matt Burnett reminded councillors that if Blomfield weren't able to complete the project in time, "there's a big box they'll need to tick (for future tenders) and that's on past performances".

Gladstone Observer
'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

HORROR YEAR for mum struck down ends with the best gift of all.

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

APLNG take huge sale drop in China deal

Five year China gas deal

Pauline Hanson: First Queensland, then the entire country

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the media during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane.

“We’ve got potentially three elections in three different states.”

Local Partners

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

HORROR YEAR for mum struck down ends with the best gift of all.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

CHANNEL Seven has taken urgent legal action to protect two of its network stars who have become embroiled in the sex scandal that struck the network.

  • TV

  • 23rd Dec 2016 8:26 AM

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

HIGH PROFILE INDUSTRIAL SHED + YARD OPPOSITE GLADSTONE AIRPORT

Clinton 4680

Commercial :: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced ... Price Upon...

:: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced hardstand :: Well known location, the first shed when entering Callemondah :: Building Area...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 Expressions of...

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $345,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $475,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

THE PERFECT LIFESTYLE

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 $1,260,000

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE

31/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $159,000

This large executive style townhouse is located in a resort inspired gated complex overlooking picturesque creeks in a peaceful atmosphere. Featuring 3 bedrooms...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

Looking for a unit with CBD conveniences and water views to the Harbour? This proeprty is priced to sell and won't last long at this price. To be sold with vacant...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

7 Streeter Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $160,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 7 Streeter Street, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!