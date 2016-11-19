OPINION: Go easy! Gladstone child care workers have a tough job

QUALITY childcare is one very important thing and it seems in Gladstone we have some great centres throughout the region.

Although a large number throughout Queensland did not meet national quality standards, the vast majority in this region did, with many centres actually exceeding the mark.

It is a testament to the hard work of some of these people, who certainly would have a tough and sometimes, thankless job.

There are a few centres that are working towards the national standard.

And the key word there is they are 'working' towards it.

It doesn't necessarily mean there is anything wrong or bad with those places.

It just means they need to get better at what they do and that's exactly what they are trying to do.

To not get to the national standard, centres only had to not meet one of the standards when the assessors were there. Not much when you think about it.

Childcare, however, is vital for some families and they need to have confidence and trust in the centres they are sending their children.

It is good to see these ratings come out from the national body as they allow people to make an informed decision on who looks after their children.

There was a lot of debate among state and federal governments over these ratings and this continues to show just how critical childcare is to the community.

It's something many people use and something they should feel comfortable about using.

Any bit of extra focus and publicity thrust on this industry can only be good for everybody ... both users and providers in the long run.