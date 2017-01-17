32°
News

Top 11 places to cool off in Gladstone when the heatwave hits

Tegan Annett
| 17th Jan 2017 4:01 PM Updated: 4:01 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE in the Gladstone region are privileged to live by the coast, so there's no shortage of places to cool off when the weather heats up.

With the looming heatwave just around the corner we've put together the top 11 places to cool off in the Gladstone region.

If you don't have a pool or air con chances are you'll be looking for anything water-related to cool yourself down this week.

Here's a list of 11 places you should visit as summer sinks in in the Gladstone region:

1. Deepwater National Park

Wreck Rock Beach is a stretch of the coastline, that if you visit mid-week you're likely to have the place to yourself.
Wreck Rock Beach is a stretch of the coastline, that if you visit mid-week you're likely to have the place to yourself. Tegan Annett

Located at Agnes Water, there's a couple of practically deserted beaches you can visit to camp, fish, swim, kitesurf and surf.

During off-peak seasons there's a decent chance that you'll have one of these beaches almost to yourself.

Visit three beaches in this area: Flat Rock, Middle Rock and Wreck Rock. There are camping facilities at Middle Rock and Wreck Rock.

Take some snorkelling gear for when there's not much swell around.

 

2. Blackmans Gap

Perfect scenery 💚👌 #blackmansgap #rockpool #beauty #roadtrip #wildlife #cq #thelittlethings

A photo posted by Andrea (@andreamyers91) on

 

This picturesque spot provides a point of difference to the beaches and lakes in the Gladstone region.

Blackmans Gap is a rock pool water hole located near the Boyne Valley.

This place is picturesque, and if you have it to yourself it's a beautiful place to spend a day. On Instagram #blackmansgap has more than 200 photos.

Blackmans Gap is located near the Boyne Valley. Turn onto Blackmans Gap Rd off Gladstone Monto Rd. It'll take you down a dirt track, follow until you see an area to your left for parking. There will be a running creek near the car park. Walk along the dirt track and rocks until you find the waterhole.

 

3. Broadwater

Sunrise at the mouth of Broadwater Creek #broadwaterhaven #camping #fishingtrip #sunrise #paradise

A photo posted by Matt Thomson (@kevnsorbo) on

 

It takes in the Deepwater, Mitchell, Blackwater and Cow Creeks, and is a great spot for a family camping trip.

Go kayaking, swimming and fishing in the creeks.

There's also the option of staying in cabins, at Broadwater Haven.

It is half way between Gladstone and Bundaberg and is to the north of Baffle Creek on the Broadwater.

 

 

4. Bustard Head

The stunning view looking down on the beach heading back to 1770 from Bustard Heads Lighthouse.
The stunning view looking down on the beach heading back to 1770 from Bustard Heads Lighthouse. Brenda Strong

Bustard Head is located on the Coral Sea, near Seventeen Seventy.

The area boasts the only open, operating lighthouse in Queensland.

The lighthouse is now a National and State heritage listed site and is in pristine condition.

Visitors can enter the Lighthouse and climb the stairs to take in a stunning view of our city and Seventeen Seventy.

You can see Bustard Heads on a LARC tour.

Surrounding areas include Pancake Creek, Jenny Lind Creek and Chinaman Creek.

The camping area at Bustard Head can only be reached by boat. Camping is allowed at the water's edge.

 

5. Boynedale Bush Camp

 

Boynedale Bush Camp is off the Gladstone-Monto Road about 26km south from Calliope. Look out for the signed turnoff to the east and follow the unsealed road for about 2km to the campground.

This free camping spot nestled on Lake Awoonga is the optimal family escape, with swimming, fishing and boating all popular recreational activities.

According to locals, this window into the stunning Boyne Valley is unmatched within our region for those looking for a camping spot with all of the facilities and activities to occupy the family.

 

6. Eurimbula National Park

Middle Creek is a great spot to camp within the Eurimbula National Park where you can canoe, fish and swim.
Middle Creek is a great spot to camp within the Eurimbula National Park where you can canoe, fish and swim.

This is the view you can have from a campsite at Middle Creek, within the Eurimbula National Park.

This area provides a culmination of everything that is great about the outdoors, Eurimbula is a locally renowned campsite area, with enough activities to ensure each member of the family is entertained.

Some of the activities include boating, fishing, bushwalking and birdwatching.

This area also gives you direct access onto the previously mentioned Bustard Beach.

Remember to leave little to no footprint. Camping permits and bookings are required through National Parks. Also check their website for any alerts.

 

7. South end Curtis Island

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

When someone says Curtis Island, sadly most will think of the three gas plants situated on the northern side of the island. But travel down to the opposite side, and you'll find a haven for camping, fishing and turtle watching.

Take in the miles of sandy beaches and turquoise waters at this beautiful island getaway.

To get there you can catch the Curtis Ferry Services Ferry to Curtis Island (vehicles permitted) or arrive by private vessel.

While you're there visit 'frotn beach' for a swim, enjoy a picnic at the campgrounds or grab a meal and a cold drink from Capricorn Lodge.

There's also plenty of opportunities for birdwatching and bushwalking.

 

8. Lake Awoonga

Cruise around in a kayak, a stand up paddle board or one of the boats to hire at Lake Awoonga, or just go for a dip to cool off in the fresh water dam.

There's plenty of barbecue areas and a playground to keep the kids occupied too.

Renee Thurgood Swan: Bacon and eggs bbq at Lake Awoonga with a bit of fishing with the kids. Photo Contributed
Renee Thurgood Swan: Bacon and eggs bbq at Lake Awoonga with a bit of fishing with the kids. Photo Contributed Contributed


9. Tannum Sands Main Beach

Go for a dip at Tannum Sands Main Beach, but be sure to bring your thongs because the sand gets mighty hot come midday.
 

Wild Cattle Creek, near Tannum Sands main beach is a beautiful spot for walking and fishing.
Wild Cattle Creek, near Tannum Sands main beach is a beautiful spot for walking and fishing.

 

10. Calliope River:

Kamperen is plezant #callioperiver #camping #australia #sunset

A photo posted by Ward Broeckaert (@wardbroeckaert) on

11. Nagoorin

Explore the Boyne Valley and all it has to offer by swimming at Nagoorin.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone guides outdoor-living tourism

BREAKING: "Delays" after train derailed in Gladstone region

BREAKING: "Delays" after train derailed in Gladstone region

A FREIGHT train has derailed at Raglan, dragging down power lines. Emergency services are on the scene.

Council CEO announces departure "effective immediately"

Gladstone Regional Council chief executive Stuart Randle.

The council's CEO ended his employment today.

Gladstone LNG floods global market in record-breaking year

Santos' GLNG project at Curtis Island.

Curtis Island plants help achieve record gas exports for Australia.

Top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region

Glen Eden for Real Estate.

Check out 10 of the cheapest homes to rent in Gladstone.

Local Partners

Peppa Pig a popular hit

Lovable children's character Peppa Pig visited Gladstone on Tuesday.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

GECC'S finances improving, on track to cut costs by $200K

CHANGES: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre general manager Carly Quinn is ready for a huge year ahead. There are plenty of big events.

Audience drops but focus on conventions

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Walking Dead is officially the most-watched series on television — and yet the show’s cast earn a fraction of the paycheques commanded by actors on other shows.

50 Shades actress on why she hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 LINKS COURT, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 FORTHCOMING...

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

Family Home With Shed And Pool- Just In Time For Christmas!

86 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $310,000

This lowset brick family home is situated on a 906m2 block in the family friendly suburb of Clinton. With the hotter months approaching and Christmas holidays...

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $240,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $485,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

Now Is The Time To Secure Inner CBD Units!

Unit 2/83-85 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

There has never been a better time to secure an Inner Gladstone C.B.D. Unit over the past decade then now. Stop paying rent and get into your own property now and...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

RECEIVERS&#39; SALE FIVE BEDROOM HOME IN RIVER RANCH

11 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

House 5 2 2 Receivers' Sale

Five bedroom dwelling on 9.9 acres (approx) of land Lot 77 on RP611759 Featuring: *Timber kitchen with butler's pantry *Formal and informal living, plus separate...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views

Unit 29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

PRICED TO SELL - This top floor two bedroom unit has views to die for! From the balcony you have clear uninterrupted views of Gladstone Harbour. The views alone...

Modern &amp; Contemporary Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $579,000

If you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very affordable level so that you could give your family a modern home to be proud of, then this...

Top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region

Glen Eden for Real Estate.

Check out 10 of the cheapest homes to rent in Gladstone.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!