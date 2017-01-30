Top prices for prime cuts at first sale of the year

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS: 300 cattle to front first sale of the year at Miriam Vale.

CATTLE owners from around the region will be dusting off their boots for Miriam Vale's first cattle yard sale of 2017.

Organiser Michael Lynch has been coming to Miriam Vale for 35 years to sell some of the best cuts of meat and breeders in Central Queensland.

Although cattle farmers have enjoyed bumper prices for their stock throughout most of last year, Mr Lynch said a lack of rain may start to impact prices.

"We're behind our annual levels of rainfall and if we don't get any better falls the condition of the cattle will start to slip," he said.

"The market is holding but it will ease if the rain doesn't come mainly because numbers will be rushed to the market."

Mr Lynch wouldn't put a figure on what prices he expected cattle to fetch, but he did say the market would "open up fairly firmly".

He said about 70 people would attend the sale, with 300 head of cattle being pushed through the stalls.

The sale begins at 10am on Tuesday.