Federal member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd, has today welcomed Assistant Minister for Rural Health, David Gillespie to the electorate of Flynn as the rural health boss tours Central Queensland's various health facilities.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd Mara Pattison-Sowden

"I'm really pleased to be able to show Dr Gillespie around some of our rural centres so he can see just what services we have here in Flynn and give him some idea of the challenges our health practitioners face in providing the high-quality care we expect," Mr O'Dowd said.