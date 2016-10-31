The top four spots for a pub feed in Gladstone

A TRUSTY ol' pub feed after work is a guilty pleasure, or just a pleasure for many.

This week we asked the big question on every parmy-lover's lips: Where is the best spot for a pub feed in Gladstone?

And the winner: Diceys Irish Bar and Restaurant.

Pub foodies placed their votes on The Observer's Facebook page and Diceys received the most mentions.

A close second was The Reef Hotel.

Diceys was pointed out for its chicken parmigiana and its oysters kilpatrick.

"Any true parmy lover would agree, very generous chicken serve and seriously thick, cheese, ham and enough sauce to realy hit the nail on the head," Josh Harris wrote.

"We had the best oysters Kilpatrick at dicey the other day for lunch. Was such great service from the girl behind the bar too. Great job all around! And not too expensive for us normal people," Samantha Murray commented.

Here are the top 4:

1. Diceys Irish Bar and Restaurant

2. The Reef Hotel

3: Harvey Road Tavern

4: Royal Hotel Mount Larcom