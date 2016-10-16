27°
Top four places for pizza in Gladstone

Tegan Annett
| 16th Oct 2016 11:17 AM

It's a cheesy, tasty guilty pleasure.

Whether your favourite topping is of the gourmet-kind or traditional supreme, there's one thing we can be certain of, most people can't resist the temptation of a good pizza.

This week we asked you where the best place to get pizza in Gladstone.

While some prefer the home-made variety, many foodies commented and applauded their favourite take away pizza shop.

Topping the list was The Mix and Amici's Pizza on Toolooa St.

Here's the top four places to buy pizza in Gladstone, as voted by you:

1. The Mix, Toolooa St

2. Galleons at Tannum Sands

3. Mamma Mia Trattoria Pizzeria

4. Pizza Place Calliope

