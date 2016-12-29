30°
Top five most clicked on stories of 2016

Declan Cooley
| 29th Dec 2016 5:49 PM
Jim Purcell of VMR Gladstone got it right with the supercell.
Jim Purcell of VMR Gladstone got it right with the supercell. Luka Kauzlaric

AS 2016 draws to a close on Saturday, it is safe to say the last 12 month have been full of ups and downs in Gladstone.

It has been a year of struggle, transition, heartache and joy but going through our five most viewed stories this year, it was clear people in Gladstone love reading stories about the weather, jobs and "five hot Gladstone bachelors looking for love”.

1 BOM: 'Gladstone absolutely in the firing line' for supercell

At the end of January the whole town was talking about one thing, the looming threat of a supercell.

Jeff Higgins, the amateur weather forecaster who created Higgins Storm Chasing, kicked things off with a warning about the impending supercell weather event that was supposed to smash Gladstone.

Jokes were made about locals stocking up on milk and bread but shop owners didn't report any panic stricken customers.

The Bureau of Meteorology backed up Mr Higgins' predictions and said Gladstone was in the "firing line” for the supercell.

Warnings were issued and people were being advised to prepare their homes for the worst.

But there was at least one man in Gladstone who didn't believe the hype.

Using a trusty barometer Gladstone Volunteer Marine Rescue chief controller Jim Purcell predicted correctly that the supercell, if it eventuated, would not hit Gladstone.

He was right. Apart from a bit of rain there was no supercell in sight.

2 'Biggest meteor in years' crashes near Gladstone

In September Gladstone had a brush with global fame after a meteor crashed somewhere near the region.

Some saw the bright flash of the meteor as it entered the Earth's atmosphere, while plenty more felt the shudder it caused when it crashed.

Renowned Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell said the meteor was the biggest that had been seen in "several years”.

He guessed the meteor was about a metre in diameter and would have been big enough to leave fragments on the ground.

This news set space junk enthusiasts off, with a few travelling to Gladstone to try and find where the meteor crashed.

So far nothing has been found.

3 'Jobs, jobs and more jobs': Adani search for CQ workers

It has been a tough year for construction workers in Gladstone.

But news last month about the $26 billion Adani Carmichael Mine being built got locals excited about the prospect of getting a good job, relatively close to home.

An Adani spokesman said the company would look for fly-in-fly-out workers across regional Queensland to fill a portion of its 10,000 jobs on offer.

The mega project, which could become the largest coal tenement in Australia, includes the construction of a mine, rail line and changes to the Abbot Point port facility.

Although Adani still has a few legal hurdles to jump through, if the mine gets the all clear, the project has a potential life of 90 years and should have a permanent workforce of 4000.

Job opportunities for construction and operational stages range from diesel mechanics to train line operators, carpenters and electricians.

4 New $2.5b 'fuel security' project to create 1800 Gladstone jobs

With work on Curtis Island drying up and mass sackings in various industries in Gladstone, people in town were crying out for work and the next boom.

At the Gladstone Engineering Alliance Major Industry Conference in October, Casper Energy chief executive Duncan Mackenzie announced his company's $2.5 billion plans to turn crude oil into mainly diesel, but possibly other carbon based products.

Mr McKenzie said there were two parts of the Gladstone business, a diesel import terminal at Fisherman's Landing and an oil refinery.

The 75 mega litre diesel import terminal would be constructed at Fisherman's Landing.

The terminal business will work three-fold for Gladstone according to Mr McKenzie, using an underutilised berth, reduce the number of trucks in Gladstone and provide fuel security for Australia.

He said Casper Energy had secured commercial partnerships, one of which was with a company with the largest oil reserves in the world.

Mr McKenzie said construction would start within the next six months, with the first cargo of diesel being dispatched from Fisherman's Landing in late 2018.

But by far the biggest kicker was that Mr McKenzie said he would employ only local workers, doing away with FIFO workers.

The oil refinery will take six years to get going but will create 1800 construction jobs and give Australia fuel security, producing up to 80,000 barrels a day.

5 Five hot Gladstone bachelors looking for love

In March The Observer had fun finding five eligible bachelors who were looking for love. Although most of the guys involved were having a laugh, they all got plenty of attention online.

The Observer also did the same story for the girls but surprisingly it didn't get as many clicks. We followed up with the fellas and although there weren't any matches, reports say some of the guys have found love.

