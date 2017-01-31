Top 9 Gladstone nicknames we are stubborn to give up

IF YOU'RE a true blue local, you'll have heard of these almost iconic nicknames that label the Gladstone region.

And some of them, you've probably even used yourself.

Some of these are the result of businesses being bought and rebranded and others are just shortened nicknames.

We would love to hear from you if you have a nickname to add to the list

Nicknames we still use:

1. Mieplace nightclub (Bojangles or 'Boeys')

GO-AHEAD: Aodhan McCann, owner of MIePLACE Nightclub, Gladstone. Luka Kauzlaric

2. Central Ln Hotel (PC's or The Boardroom)

3. Gladstone GP Superclinic (Windmill Centre)

4. Gladstone Square (The Valley)

Gladstone Square (The Valley). Emily Burley

5. Tannum Sands Hotel Motel (TP)

6. John Oxley (The Boyne Bridge)

7. Gladstone Central Shopping Centre (Nightowl)

Gladstone's new Spotlight - anchor tenant in Gladstone Central Shopping Centre. CONTRIBUTED



8. BP Petrol Station (Two-four)

9. William Golding Memorial Look-out (Auckland Pt or the look-out).

10. Stockland Shopping Centre Gladstone (Kin Kora)

WHAT YOU SAID:

ROB MITCHELL:

1. Mieplace nightclub (Shangrila - Snake Pit)

2. Central Ln Hotel (Ocean View - O/V)

3. Gladstone GP Superclinic (Mrs Larsen's House)



4. BP Petrol Station (Mobil 24)

ANNE HUTH:

How about 'Little W' - the Woolies store in the Valley. The old Woolies store where the Reject Shop is currently situated in the Valley used to be referred to as 'Little W' when I came to Gladstone in the mid-eighties and many of the people from that time (and before) still refer to it as 'Little W'.

MICHAEL KORNBREKKE:

1. East Shores (The Waterfront)

MICHELE DUMPLETON:

1. Drakes Super IGA Toolooa (Bonneys)

CAROL SHEPPARD:

1. Central Lane Hotel (Ocean View)