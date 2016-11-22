Top 10 newest rentals in Gladstone region under $100/week

THERE are 70 rental properties in the Gladstone region listed on website Real Estate.com up for grabs under $100/week, so we complied a list of the newest.
8/B Ariel Lane, Tannums Sands - $85/week
- Studio Apartment with air conditioning, built-in and bathroom
- Open planning air conditioned tiled living, bedroom and kitchen combined
- Kitchen with stainless steel / gas stove top and electric oven
- Outdoor Alfresco Balcony
- Security Screens and fans through out
- Single remote lock up garage
- Air conditioned
- Fully fenced - small pets on application
- NBN available
5/8 Nothling St, New Auckland - $99/week
- 2 bedrooms upstairs with built-in wardrobes and serviced with air-conditioning
- Air-conditioned living and dining area, feature tile floors and tasteful colour scheme
- Modern U-shape kitchen provides loads of cupboard and bench space
- Main bathroom upstairs is of neat and tidy appearance in neutral colours
- Convenient and well appointed laundry downstairs plus separate toilet
- Timber entertainment deck in the private courtyard plus garden on the perimeter
- Single under-cover carport plus guest parking and BBQ area in the complex
- Walking distance to dining and entertainment, schools, parks and shops
1/39 Rossella St, West Gladstone - $100/week
- Front unit in a set of two (duplex) near the Mater Hospital
- Two bedrooms, open plan living
- Low set with walk up access
- Short walk to the Nightowl Centre Shopping Centre
- Off street parking at the rear
- Available NOW
2/24 Kent St West Gladstone - $100/week
- Fully Furnished and Self Contained
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Full A/C
- Front and back court yard
- 1 carport
- Built-in wardrobes
4/31 French St South Gladstone - $100/week
- 1 Queen size bedrooms with built-ins
- 1 Double size bedrooms with built-ins
- 1 two way bathroom
- Single carport accommodation
- Internal laundry with washing machine
- Air conditioned
- Close to Toolooa State High School
9 Fisher St West Gladstone - $95/week
- 1 bathroom
- 1 carport
- BBq, recreational area
- Visitor parking
- Kitchen, ample cupboard space
- Air-conditioned
- Dishwasher included
- Private balcony
3/30 Barney St, Barney Pt - $100/week
- Two bedroom with built in robes and fans
- Lock up garage with internal access
- Open plan kitchen, lounge & dining
- Unfurnished lowset unit in a block of three units
- Close to shops and bus stop with walking distance to the beach
4/30 Short St South Gladstone - $80/week
- 2 bedroom
- Air-conditioned
- kitchen includes dishwasher
- patio leading from lounge room
- 1 bathroom
- 1 garage space
2/10 Steed St, West Gladstone - $99/week
- Modern renovated unit
- Open Planned kitchen with dishwasher
- Air con in master room
- Modern fresh bathroom
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1 carport space
4/135 Toolooa St South Gladstone - $100/week
- Unfurnished 2 bedroom townhouse in South Gladstone
- Small complex of only 5 Units.
- Aircon to loungeroom & main bedroom
- Main bedroom with balcony
- Both rooms have free standing cupboards (large main bedroom)
- Modern refurbished bathroom
- Polished floors to bedrooms, carpet to lounge and stairway
- Screens throughout and blinds to all windows
- Single covered carport at rear of complex
