Top 12 mechanics in Gladstone region revealed

WE ASKED residents to tell us on The Observer Facebook page who they think deserves the title of best mechanic in the Gladstone region.

Residents were keen to voice their favourites and posted more than 100 comments.

There was a clear winner and second place but it was a tight competition for third and fourth.

Take a look at Gladstone's best mechanics, in order of the best as number one, as voted by you:

1. Coombs Mechanical Repairs

2. Anthony Myers at City Transmission Service

3. Gary Lenz Mechanical & Tyres

4. T M Mechanical

5. Ron Streeter Motors

6. Sam's Garage

7. Matt at Boyne/Tannum Mobile Air Conditioning & Mechanical

8. CQ Motorsport

9. Gladstone Machinery Maintenance

10. Jeff's Maintenance Service

11. Drinnan's Diesel & Automotive Repairs

12. BJC Auto