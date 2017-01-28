Top 10 newest rentals in Gladstone region under $200/week

THERE are 539 rental properties in the Gladstone region listed on website Real Estate.com up for grabs under $200/week, so we complied a list of the newest.

128/60 Glenlyon St Gladstone Central, $200

Fully furnished unit in the CBD

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Open plan living space

Air conditioning throughout

Contact Knight Frank Gladstone on 4978 7212 to arrange an inspection.

11A Cavella Dr Glen Eden, $190

Four bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fans

Air conditioning in main bedroom and open plan living area

Undercover outdoor area

Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Contact LJ Hooker Gladstone on 0419 786 176 to arrange an inspection.

4/26 Grayson St West Gladstone, $100

Two bedroom unit with open plan living and dining area

One month free rent to approved tenant

Air conditioning in main bedroom, ceiling fans in both

Single carport with off-street parking

Contact LJ Hooker Gladstone on 0419 786 176 to arrange an inspection.

13 Calman St Clinton, $150

Private duplex

Free lawn maintenance

Three bedrooms, main with air conditioning

Contact GPS Realty Group on 0404 041 243 to arrange an inspection.

7/35 Butler St New Auckland, $120

Partly furnished two bedroom unit

Air conditioned bedrooms with ceiling fans and built-in robes

Outdoor area and single carport

Walking distance to shops

Contact Good Real Estate Gladstone on 4972 1799 to arrange an inspection.

11/8 Nothling St New Auckland, $170

Large three bedroom unit

Air conditioning in main bedroom

Upstairs bathroom and toilet downstairs

Contact GPS Realty Group on 0404 041 243 to arrange an inspection.

52 Booth Ave Tannum Sands, $200

Three bedrooms, main with air conditioning and ensuite

Air conditioning in family room

Full fenced backyard

Contact Ray White Tannum Sands on 4973 2700 to arrange an inspection.

1/253 Auckland St South Gladstone, $140

Two bedrooms with air conditioning in the main bedroom

Split-system air conditioning in the living area

Private balcony

Single lock up garage

Contact Ray White Gladstone on 0447 819 765 to arrange an inspection.

15 O'Malley St West Gladstone, $140

Three bedroom home

Air conditioning in main bedroom and living area

Close to schools and shops

Contact GPS Realty Group on 0404 041 243 to arrange an inspection.

5/14 Beltana Dr Boyne Island, $120

Two storey town house

Two bedrooms, main with balcony

Downstairs with open plan living area and second toilet

Carport and visitors' parking

Contact Ray White Tannum Sands on 4973 2700 to arrange an inspection.