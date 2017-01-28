Top 10 newest rentals in Gladstone region under $200/week

THERE are 539 rental properties in the Gladstone region listed on website Real Estate.com up for grabs under $200/week, so we complied a list of the newest.
128/60 Glenlyon St Gladstone Central, $200
- Fully furnished unit in the CBD
- Two bedrooms, two bathrooms
- Open plan living space
- Air conditioning throughout
Contact Knight Frank Gladstone on 4978 7212 to arrange an inspection.
11A Cavella Dr Glen Eden, $190
- Four bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fans
- Air conditioning in main bedroom and open plan living area
- Undercover outdoor area
- Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Contact LJ Hooker Gladstone on 0419 786 176 to arrange an inspection.
4/26 Grayson St West Gladstone, $100
- Two bedroom unit with open plan living and dining area
- One month free rent to approved tenant
- Air conditioning in main bedroom, ceiling fans in both
- Single carport with off-street parking
Contact LJ Hooker Gladstone on 0419 786 176 to arrange an inspection.
13 Calman St Clinton, $150
- Private duplex
- Free lawn maintenance
- Three bedrooms, main with air conditioning
Contact GPS Realty Group on 0404 041 243 to arrange an inspection.
7/35 Butler St New Auckland, $120
- Partly furnished two bedroom unit
- Air conditioned bedrooms with ceiling fans and built-in robes
- Outdoor area and single carport
- Walking distance to shops
Contact Good Real Estate Gladstone on 4972 1799 to arrange an inspection.
11/8 Nothling St New Auckland, $170
- Large three bedroom unit
- Air conditioning in main bedroom
- Upstairs bathroom and toilet downstairs
Contact GPS Realty Group on 0404 041 243 to arrange an inspection.
52 Booth Ave Tannum Sands, $200
- Three bedrooms, main with air conditioning and ensuite
- Air conditioning in family room
- Full fenced backyard
Contact Ray White Tannum Sands on 4973 2700 to arrange an inspection.
1/253 Auckland St South Gladstone, $140
- Two bedrooms with air conditioning in the main bedroom
- Split-system air conditioning in the living area
- Private balcony
- Single lock up garage
Contact Ray White Gladstone on 0447 819 765 to arrange an inspection.
15 O'Malley St West Gladstone, $140
- Three bedroom home
- Air conditioning in main bedroom and living area
- Close to schools and shops
Contact GPS Realty Group on 0404 041 243 to arrange an inspection.
5/14 Beltana Dr Boyne Island, $120
- Two storey town house
- Two bedrooms, main with balcony
- Downstairs with open plan living area and second toilet
- Carport and visitors' parking
Contact Ray White Tannum Sands on 4973 2700 to arrange an inspection.