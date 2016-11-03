Top 10 items bidders can't miss at Bechtel's Gladstone auction

LAST CHANCE: Hassalls will hold its last Gladstone Bechtel auction on November 16.

AUCTIONEERS charged with offloading millions of dollars Bechtel gear have revealed an exclusive list of items which bidders can't miss.

Veteran auctioneer John Frend, one of those heading the mass sell-off, has narrowed down the list to 10 items out of a whopping 350 lots on sale.

He also provided price estimates for the items, which are being shipped in to Gladstone right now.

Mr Frend, along with Hassalls' chief auctioneer, general manager Steve Wall, stressed there is no reserve on any of the items, meaning everything must go.

Stunningly, the auctioneers believe all vehicle will sell for about 40% under retail price, with the removal of a reserve expected to drive down prices.

Among the most popular items are standard utes, including Hiluxs and Ford Rangers, along with what Isuzu's, what Mr Frend describes as a monster "typical tradie truck".

Here are the top 10 items:

1. 6 4WDs

Details: Low-mileage, late model Toyota Hilux's, Nissan Navaras and Ford Rangers.

Expected price: Between $12,000 and $20,000

2. 4 Isuzu NPR 300 trucks

Details: Described as a typical "tradie truck" and "almost like a big ute".

Expected price: Between $20,000 and $25,000

3. 1 Fuel lube service truck

Details: It's used to refuel and servicing on-site.

Expected price: Between $50,000 to $55,000

4. 1 Pantech delivery truck

Expected price: About $50,000

5. 6 generators

Details: Described as a rare, huge range of generators between 600 and 6,000 kva's.

Expected price: Between $2,000 and $25,000 depending on kva.

6. 6 light towers

Expected price: About $2,500

7. 100 Knaack toolboxes

Details: A huge range of about100 Knaack toolboxes packed with tools and other contents.

Expected price: Between $300 and $3,000, depending on what's hidden inside.

8. 75 plus shipping containers

Details: Many of the containers are packed with contents.

Expected price: Between $1,200 and $1,800, depending on contents.

9. 1 Kawasaki mule

Expected price: Between $8,000 and $10,000

10. 3 transportable buildings

Details: Described by auctioneers as "very high quality".

Expected price: Between $14,000 and $18,000

Mr Frend also stressed that the sale is full of miscellaneous tools, equipment and scrap, rather than large items, meaning there is "something for everyone".