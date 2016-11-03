29°
News

Top 10 items bidders can't miss at Bechtel's Gladstone auction

Luke J Mortimer
| 3rd Nov 2016 1:29 PM Updated: 2:21 PM
LAST CHANCE: Hassalls will hold its last Gladstone Bechtel auction on November 16.
LAST CHANCE: Hassalls will hold its last Gladstone Bechtel auction on November 16. Hassalls

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUCTIONEERS charged with offloading millions of dollars Bechtel gear have revealed an exclusive list of items which bidders can't miss.

Veteran auctioneer John Frend, one of those heading the mass sell-off, has narrowed down the list to 10 items out of a whopping 350 lots on sale.

He also provided price estimates for the items, which are being shipped in to Gladstone right now.

Mr Frend, along with Hassalls' chief auctioneer, general manager Steve Wall, stressed there is no reserve on any of the items, meaning everything must go.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Stunningly, the auctioneers believe all vehicle will sell for about 40% under retail price, with the removal of a reserve expected to drive down prices.  

Among the most popular items are standard utes, including Hiluxs and Ford Rangers, along with what Isuzu's, what Mr Frend describes as a monster "typical tradie truck".

Here are the top 10 items:

1.    6 4WDs

Details: Low-mileage, late model Toyota Hilux's, Nissan Navaras and Ford Rangers.

Expected price: Between $12,000 and $20,000

2.    4 Isuzu NPR 300 trucks

Details: Described as a typical "tradie truck" and "almost like a big ute".

Expected price: Between $20,000 and $25,000

3.    1 Fuel lube service truck

Details: It's used to refuel and servicing on-site.

Expected price: Between $50,000 to $55,000

4.    1 Pantech delivery truck

Expected price: About $50,000

5.    6 generators

Details: Described as a rare, huge range of generators between 600 and 6,000 kva's.

Expected price: Between $2,000 and $25,000 depending on kva.

6.    6 light towers

Expected price: About $2,500

7.    100 Knaack toolboxes

Details: A huge range of about100 Knaack toolboxes packed with tools and other contents.

Expected price: Between $300 and $3,000, depending on what's hidden inside.

8.    75 plus shipping containers

Details: Many of the containers are packed with contents.

Expected price: Between $1,200 and $1,800, depending on contents.

9.    1 Kawasaki mule

Expected price: Between $8,000 and $10,000

10.  3 transportable buildings

Details: Described by auctioneers as "very high quality".

Expected price: Between $14,000 and $18,000

Mr Frend also stressed that the sale is full of miscellaneous tools, equipment and scrap, rather than large items, meaning there is "something for everyone". 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  auction gladstone gladstone region hassalls

Bundaberg plans to steal local town, blame Gladstone for tourism decline

Bundaberg plans to steal local town, blame Gladstone for...

RESIDENTS blame Gladstone-centric council for decline in vibrant tourism and business activity.

Shorten to invest in Gladstone's industry to create jobs

IMPORTANT: Apprentice Baylee Rigby shows the correct grinding technique for Senator Chris Katter, Zac Beers, who ran for the federal seat of Flynn and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, with fellow apprentices Jarrod Pengelly, Luke Ropmagnolo, left, and Zoe Jackson, right.

Shorten determined to give apprentices a leg up.

'Offer too good to refuse': Gladstone restaurant packing up

EXCITING MOVE: Little more than a month after moving into a Toolooa St shop, Nancy Davidson is packing up to move into a 'bigger and better' kitchen.

IRRESISTIBLY tasty adventures of 'Fancy Nancy' take another turn.

Labor leader's jobs plan to 'smooth out downturn'

Apprentice Baylee Rigby demonstrates correct grinding technique for senator Chris Katter, Zac Beers and Bill Shorten mp when they visited GAGAL yesterday. Other apprentices watching on are Jarrod Pengelly, Luke Ropmagnolo and Zoe Jackson.

SHORTEN said he was in Gladstone to talk about his jobs plan.

Local Partners

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

GLADSTONE'S WORST YARD: Owner could cop clean up costs

ON NOTICE: The council has issued a warning to property owners to clean up their yard.

OWNERS of yard with abandoned car could cop huge bill.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

IT'S the hottest item in gaming right now, and expected to be on many a wishlist for Christmas, so does the PlayStation VR deliver?

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

HUGE HOME SEEKING NEW FAMILY

16 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 5 $579,000

This spacious and comfortable home has all but one thing.. A family to fill it! Set on a huge 2400sqm block with expansive ocean views this house has it all. The...

MODERN DAY QUEENSLANDER ON 1011m2!

8 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $338,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to introduce 8 GAPPARIS STREET, KIN KORA to the market! Oozing character and charm is this beautiful high set modern day...

PRICED RIGHT FOR THE RENOVATOR

20 Paterson Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

If you are looking to add value to a well located home, then look no further. A blank canvas awaits .... Centrally located in West Gladstone within easy access...

FAMILY HOME MUST BE SOLD!!

9 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 Open to Offers

It's been on the market for some time now, the family have now opened this property to Buyers asking for 'Offers' to be presented. Previously priced at $195,000...

ONE ACRE ALLOTMENT WITH HOUSE ...CLOSE TO CBD!

21 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $179,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE has another great buy for the astute developer, first home owner or simply someone who loves to renovate! What would you do with a...

YOUR TELINA LIFESTYLE AWAITS!

36 Jupiter Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $405,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented double storey brick home brick home that offers the winning...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $495,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

DON&#39;T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY...COULD THIS BE YOUR NEXT PROJECT...WE ARE SELLING

31 Hibiscus Avenue, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 1 1 $170,000

Perfectly positioned in Kin Kora is this solid highset home that is need of some TLC. Whether you're a first home buyer looking for an entry level home...

INNER CITY COTTAGE WITH WATER VIEWS...RIPE FOR RENOVATION

19 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 $119,000

Located 2klm from the CBD in an elevated position is this perfect opportunity to buy today and renovate tomorrow. * The property has 2 bedrooms; both with...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Four inner-city motels on the market worth millions

No Caption

FOUR motels in or near Gladstone's CBD thrown on the market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!