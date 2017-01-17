Top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region

WITH rental prices tipped to rise by the end of the year, tenants may want to secure a longer term lease while prices are still relatively low.

Good Real Estate principal Brett Donges said the most common lease renewals went for between six and 12 months.

Here's our top ten rental homes under $100

1. Kin Kora

21A&22A/1 Collins Lane Kin Kora Qld 4680 Realestate.com.au

Coming in at just $80 a week, if you're on the hunt for a place to rent and you don't mind the idea of living in a ground floor studio unit with a shared pool at Kin Kora then this one is for you. Check it out here.

2 Tannum Sands

8/B Ariel Lane Tannum Sands Qld 4680 Realestate.com.au

At $85 you can rent out an air-conditioned studio apartment at the Tannum Blue Estate. Check it out here.

3 South Gladstone

1/31 French Street South Gladstone Qld 4680 Realestate.com.au

A two-bedroom unit with a large open plan lounge/dining area close to Toolooa State High School is available to rent for $90 a week. Check it out here.

4 South Gladstone

3/32 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone, Qld 4680 Realestate.com.au

This two-bedroom unit is going for $90 a week and catches a sea breeze and includes built in wardrobes. Check it out here.

5 South Gladstone

2/7 Eden Street South Gladstone Qld 4680 Realestate.com.au

Located within walking distance to the CBD this two bedroom townhouse is going for $90 a week and only requires a $360 bond. Check it out here.

6 West Gladstone

1/6 Wenitong Street West Gladstone Qld 4680 realestate.com.au

Close to shops this two bedroom unit on Wenitong St is up for rent at $90 a week. Check it out here.

7 Gladstone central

40 Glenlyon Street Gladstone Central Qld 4680 Realestate.com.au

Not only will you get three weeks free rent this brand new NRAS studio apartment is available for $95. Check it out here.

8 Barney Point

Unit 1/41 O'Connell Street Barney Point Qld 4680 realestate.com.au

For $95 a week you could get a two-bedroom unit within walking distance to Yaralla and South Gladstone IGA. Check it out here.

9 Kin Kora

1/96 Philip Street Kin Kora Qld 4680 realestate.com.au

You can get one week free rent for this unfurnished two-bedroom townhouse at Kin Kora. The rent is $95 a week. Check it out here.

10 New Auckland

Unit 1/38 Beak Street New Auckland Qld 4680 realestate.com.au

You can get two weeks free rent at this unfurnished duplex at New Auckland. Rent is $95 a week. Check it out here.