'Smiling, laughing': Progress for boy bitten by taipan

PROGRESS: Eli Campbell, 2, is recovering at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after he was bitten by a taipan three times.

FOR the first time since he was bitten by a taipan in September Eli Campbell is smiling, laughing and can sit up.

The two-year-old is in rehabilitation in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane with his parents Giles Campbell and Brittany Cervantes.

Eli and his parents are learning how to live with his acquired brain injury caused by the venom of the snake.

The Agnes Water boy was featured as Lady Cilento Children's Hospitals #smileoftheweek on its Facebook page yesterday where they shared an update on his condition.

"This week, he sat up by himself for the first time since the incident," the post reads.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed Contributed

"The snake's deadly venom caused a cardiac arrest and a significant brain injury but his parents are very happy to be able to share with you that he has made good progress in the past few weeks.

"He has smiled again, laughed again and started to regain purposeful movement in his arms and legs.

"Good on you, Eli! We're all cheering you on as you make your way down your road of recovery."

The Agnes Water community, and Australia, is continuing to support the family with more than $70,000 donated for his rehabilitation and travel and accommodation costs.

