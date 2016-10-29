OPINION: Observer! Apologise to the Prime Minister

This is an opinion, and only represents the views of the author.

TO PARAPHRASE: "Creating unique and engaging local content is integral to APN and its brands."

No mention on your website about inciting hate and ridicule through politically biased, offensive and polarising front-page articles.

The political leanings and affiliations of the two "local rags" are crystal clear... but spare us the offensive and cruel satirisation of our democratically elected officials.

WAS it fair for APN newspaper's to publish this picture to bring the prime minister's attention to the urgent need of our readers and the region?

If we wanted to impress the man with the urgent needs of our region, then those front pages were an affront to all of us, and an epic fail on your part.

APN, have the decency to issue a sincere public apology to both Malcolm Turnbull and your readers.

Give us the unbiased intelligent reporting that is your obligation.

Otherwise you are irrelevant in our lives, other than to wrap scraps.