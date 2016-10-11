31°
News

Time to prepare for storms, and prepare to help

11th Oct 2016 11:39 AM
Houses in streets off Lakes Creek Road, North Rockhampton surrounded by water as the Fitzroy River floods. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111-flood-c23
Houses in streets off Lakes Creek Road, North Rockhampton surrounded by water as the Fitzroy River floods. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111-flood-c23 Chris Ison

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS the summer heat begins to scorch much of the state, the summer storms cannot be far away.

In preparation for the potentially destructive cylcone season, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service with charity GIVIT have teamed up not only to encourage people to prepare themselves, but to be prepared to help others.

GIVIT works with the Queensland Government and others to connect those in need of something specific -- like a washing machine, toaster or even curtains -- with those wanting to give.

When disasters strike, GIVIT swings into action so those wanting to help know exactly what they can do.

GIVIT chief Juliette Wright said it meant the group could work with frontline services and those affected "to identify their exact needs and list them online".

"That's why we are urging the local community to prepare for recovery by heading to GIVIT's website now," Mrs Wright said.

The site tells visitors what's needed, the circumstance of the person asking, and where they are. The requests come from across the state, and across the country.

For example:

GLADSTONE: 

  • Wardrobe or drawers: Single dad and his two young children are reestablishing since securing safe accommodation

MACKAY:

  • Chest of drawers/cupboards:Young single mother with young baby who requires essential items to start a new life"

  • Fridge/freezer: Disadvantaged young mum with little baby, currently keeping food cold in an esky due to no other option".

 

BUNDABERG:

  • Board gamesChildren and their mum who have escaped domestic violence with very few possessions

  • Pots and pans: Young mother and children left with nothing after fleeing domestic violence

 

IPSWICH

  • Gyprock (30 sheets): Disability pensioner dealing with property damage remaining from the 2011 Brisbane floods

 

SUNSHINE COAST

  • Ladies bike helmet: Lady with persistent mental health issues who is working hard on her recovery and would love to become more independent

 

SES Regional Manager Merrick Ilett said it was important for North Coast residents to prepare for disasters.

"To get ready for storm and cyclone season, we're asking residents to prepare an emergency plan and emergency kit," Mr Ilett said.

"An emergency kit should be able to sustain you and your family for at least three days if essential services are disrupted or you have been isolated by flood water.

"Involve everyone in your household when preparing and practising your emergency plan. It's vital everyone in your family knows what to do during a severe weather event.

"By taking these simple steps you can help the SES by first helping yourself."

Mr Illett said GIVIT's work means emergency services can focus on those requiring more help.

During the 2011 floods, GIVIT estimates that 1.8 million people viewed its site in a 10-day period, which led to 33,500 goods being supplied to those who needed them.

Topics:  charity, donation, givit

Psycho clowns? Expert questions sanity of those in masks

Psycho clowns? Expert questions sanity of those in masks

SURE they seem to be cowardly and potentially dim-witted but are those donning these spooky clown costumes actually suffering a mental illness.

Tourism, LNG to drive Gladstone housing

Arrival of the Pacific Dawn, Thursday, March 10, 2016. Photo Helen Spelitis / Gladstone Observer

Bank of Queensland names Gladstone as weak area of activity.

'Get f***ing filthy hands off me': Gladstone car park assault

ROAD RAGE: Motorists can be dangerously intolerant of others’ mistakes, losing focus on the road.

HE grabbed her wrists and began shaking them in a car park.

Curtis Island LNG plant produces ship load of gas

The seven gas turbine generators pictured in the foreground of photo, on APLNG. Photo Contributed

TRAIN two of LNG plant delivers enough gas to fill an LNG ship.

Local Partners

Swift man is killed as horse shies

HE struck a tree, fractured his skull, neck and jaw, and died instantly

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

It's an expensive time of year for this Gladstone family

Aachal and Rohit Kumar welcomed their second child Raanika Rohitha Kumar on October 5 at Gladstone Mater Hospital with grandmother Veena Maharaj.

LATE September and early October is an important time of year.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

"I have filmed and witnessed over 50 of these object events, especially during the 1990s when they were prolific."

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia.

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $175,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Looking For A 5 Bedroom Home + Study - In A Great Area..?

14 Coolibah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 OFFERS INVITED

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce this great family home to the property market at 14 Coolibah Street, Kin Kora. This home is sure to be popular as it...

Looking For Something Special..?

1 Pine Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers...

If you have been waiting for something special to hit the market then you may want to book your inspection time now, as this home is going to be extremely popular...

COASTAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + GRANNY FLAT MUST SELL

2 Trevally Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 5 4 1 AUCTION

This impressive two storey home offers ample scope for comfortable living and entertaining for family and friends to enjoy. At the rear of the property is the...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

PRICED RIGHT FOR THE RENOVATOR

20 Paterson Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

If you are looking to add value to a well located home, then look no further. A blank canvas awaits .... Centrally located in West Gladstone within easy access...

3 Years Young + 828m2 allotment!

4 Blackburn Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to be marketing 4 Blackburn Ct, Kirkwood For Sale. This low maintenance home is just three years young boasts the winning...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $149,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...NEW TO THE MARKET...MUST BE SOLD

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...FIRST TIME OFFERED...YOU&#39;VE SEEN THE REST COME AND SEE THE BEST!!!

25 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $429,000

From the moment you step inside this beautifully presented home you will see that no expense has been spared to create the ultimate in family living. Built in...

OPINION: Bank's high-risk rating hurts Gladstone 'strugglers'

Classifying Gladstone as a "mining town” is insulting.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Gladstone on bank's mining town 'risky' home loan list

GLADSTONE on list of mining towns deemed 'high-risk' for home loans.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches