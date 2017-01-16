Time for Gladstone to kick up their heels

Dancer Tamara Drake will be teaching the kids of Gladstone to express themselves through dance.

DANCER Tamara Drake is passing on her dancing shoes to the children of Gladstone.

Ms Drake, the owner of Miss Tamara's School of Dance and Fitness is running dance programs with SUNfest on Thursday and Friday.

"We want to give them a pretty good idea of anything to do with dance performance, we've also got drama and stage theatre performances,” Ms Drake said.

The SUNfest dancing program is tailored for 11-17-year-olds which Ms Drake said will give children the experience of dance on stage.

Dancing since she was five-years-old, Ms Drake said it's the creativity and self expression that she enjoys the most.

"You don't have to be the best to succeed with it and I love watching the kids grow and come out of their own shelves, especially when they're gaining confidence.”

Running separately from SUNfest, Ms Drake is holding a junior workshop for children aged between five-and-ten-years-old.

The class for younger kids will include special guests including a Russian ballerina.

"You see them flourish if they're passionate about it and you plant seeds for their own journey,” Ms Drake said.

The junior workshop is $50 and will be held Tuesday from 9am until 4pm at Apostolic Church Hall, 121 Auckland st.

