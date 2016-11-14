BOM: 'Dry air mass' moves into Gladstone

A "DRY air mass" has cleared the region of the trough which brought thunderstorms to parts of the region yesterday.

Our city was surround by storm activity, with severe storms wreaking havoc on an isolated section of the region's south and another cluster of storm cells to the city's north west.

DRY TIMES: Dry air is set to push the moisture out of Gladstone. BoM

Instability prompted weather experts with the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a severe thunderstorm warning at 4.56pm yesterday, which extended from Gladstone to the Sunshine Coast.

But, at time of print, a thunderstorm hadn't yet hit the city.

But Andrew Bufalino, a Bureau meteorologist, said a "clearing trend" would take hold of Gladstone as a ridge sets in over the state for at least four to five days, bringing dry and stable conditions.

Mr Bufalino said apart from the possibility of a shower mid-week, Gladstone was in for a fine and sunny week.