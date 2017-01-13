Thunderstorm brewing for Gladstone, set for a wet weekend

IT SEEMS as if these clouds have been hanging around for weeks now, with the sun only peeping through every few days.

It's about time the Gladstone region got a quality downpour and after last night's storm and the searing humidity today, it's a very likely possibility.

According to the Bureau of Meterology, we are in for a scorcher of a day, with temperatures reaching tops of 32 degrees.

It's expected that we will see some scattered showers throughout the region, and even the chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

BoM has also predicted similar conditions for Gladstone over the weekend,with temperatures reaching tops of 32 degrees both days, and a 60-70% chance of showers throughout the day.

It's likely if the region is to see any thunderstorm action it will be on Sunday, both early in the morning and late afternoon, BoM predicts.