32°
News

Thunderstorm brewing for Gladstone, set for a wet weekend

Sarah Barnham
| 13th Jan 2017 10:32 AM
Summer storm rolling in.
Summer storm rolling in. Tiffany Lait

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT SEEMS as if these clouds have been hanging around for weeks now, with the sun only peeping through every few days.

It's about time the Gladstone region got a quality downpour and after last night's storm and the searing humidity today, it's a very likely possibility.

According to the Bureau of Meterology, we are in for a scorcher of a day, with temperatures reaching tops of 32 degrees.

It's expected that we will see some scattered showers throughout the region, and even the chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

BoM has also predicted similar conditions for Gladstone over the weekend,with temperatures reaching tops of 32 degrees both days, and a 60-70% chance of showers throughout the day.

It's likely if the region is to see any thunderstorm action it will be on Sunday, both early in the morning and late afternoon, BoM predicts.

Gladstone Observer
'Devastating': Popular Thai van "forced” to shut doors

'Devastating': Popular Thai van "forced” to shut doors

OWNERS of Gladstone's popular Thai van are being "forced" by the council to close their doors just one month after they opened at a Philip St site.

BLACK FRIDAY: Our creepy mysteries that spooked readers

Teena Fleetwood enjoys a relaxing spa with her daughter, her daughters husband and a ghostly apparition.

"She was staggering across the road, her knees bent in ..."

'People are being dictated': Residents against new smoking laws coming Feb

Rhiannon Wright and Sheridan Treadwell disagree with the hurdles imposed on them as smokers. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

"I got no dramas with keeping it away from eating an kids playing..”

REVEALED: Where you can find Gladstone's cheapest fuel today

Where you should be filling up your car today.

Local Partners

7 free things to do in Gladstone region this weekend

Here's a list of seven free events and activities held in the Gladstone region this weekend for all to enjoy!

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Klanci chops hair for kids

TRANSFORMATION: Six-year-old Klanci Daly shows off the hair she is donating to Variety's 'Wigs for Kids' program.

Gladstone girl donates hair to charity

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

HE’S only 20 but Jesse Purcell is already well on his way to establishing a successful career in film and photography.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $389,000

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

Hot Price &amp; Great Value..!

Unit 2/28 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $315,000

The owners of this property have stated that they want this property sold and have priced the property accordingly, so the first to inspect this modern 139m2...

Calling all first home buyers!!

102 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $215,000

This much loved; easy care home is situated on a 630m2 block with established gardens, side access, spacious outdoor entertaining area and garden shed. Inside you...

Price Reduced For Immediate Sale - Great Value!

18 Beddome Avenue, Calliope 4680

Residential Land Enjoy the peace and quiet - this is country living at its ... Offers above...

Enjoy the peace and quiet - this is country living at its best! Situated in an exclusive "Country Club Estate" and surrounded by quality homes, you can't go...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY...WON&#39;T LAST LONG!!!

68 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $235,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $325,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 Expressions of...

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 4 2 3 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

What we want in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!