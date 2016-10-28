'High for the area': Thumbs down for Gladstone fuel prices

Your guide to fuel prices in the Gladstone region today.

IF YOU'RE cruising around Gladstone looking for cheap fuel to fill up for the weekend you'll be out of luck.

RACQ's Fair Fuel Price index has given the thumbs down to fuel prices in Gladstone today.

In Gladstone the average price of diesel is slightly above $1.20 a litre, which RACQ says is high for the area.

The average price of unleaded is $1.24, which is again high for the area, and the price for premium unleaded 95 is also high at $1.33.

RACQ's Fair Fuel Price is based on market data, RACQ research and what the body believes "is a reasonable margin".