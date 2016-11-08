Three popular pubs have gone up for sale in the Gladstone region

FOR SALE: Pubs for sale - are our pubs losing their customers.

THE famous country and western singer Slim Dusty had a song about a pub with no beer, but with the downturn hitting hard, are people walking away from our regional pubs?

There are three pubs up for sale in the region with the Bororen Pub, Diggers Arms at Calliope and the Red Steer at Thangool on the market.

Michelle and Brett Weir took over the lease of the Raglan Tavern at the start of the year and for the former cattle farmers, it's been a tough slog.

Mrs Weir said just like most businesses in the region, the downturn in industry had made things "extremely difficult”.

"We aren't in dire straits or anything like that but I think if we can get through the next six months we'll be able to hold on.”

"It's pretty hard to tell with customers because obviously you've got drink-driving laws and out here we don't really have a township.

"At the moment we rely on truck drivers and travellers and our bistro is doing really well, which is a bit unusual for a pub.”

Mrs Weir said she only had a handful of regular customers with most preferring to stay at home for big events like footy finals or State of Origin.

"We do takeaway drinks over the bar because there's no way we could afford to employ someone in a bottle shop to stand around all day.”

"(Sales) between takeaway and (schooners) is much of a muchness...we don't make much on takeaways because even though it's pretty good we have to be competitive and it's not like we can really buy in bulk like Dan Murphy.”

Mrs Weir said she planned to stick out at Raglan and had recently cracked into the travellers market after a family of caravaners listed the tavern as a top spot to grab a feed on the Wikicamp app.

"Since then we keep getting campers coming through who mention the review and it's great because it's like their own little gossip channel.”