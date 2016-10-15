26°
News

$666K for Cockatoo Coal boss as workers left to wait

Andrew Thorpe
| 15th Oct 2016 2:10 AM Updated: 2:10 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE former Cockatoo Coal executives took home a total of more than a million dollars in termination payments during the same financial year the Baralaba mine was shut down and more than 70 workers were forced to go without entitlements for three months.

Cockatoo Coal's annual report shows that former chief executive officer Peter Kane, whose employment was ended on May 27, received a $200,000 payout, while former chief financial officer David Smith was paid $239,693.

COCKATOO COAL'S WOES |

>>Redundant Cockatoo Coal worker can't afford to print resumes

>>Redundancies made but nothing is paid at CQ coal mine

>>Families' mounting concerns after Cockatoo Coal redundancies

Chief development officer Todd Harrington was paid a whopping $666,105 after his employment was terminated on September 30 last year.

Cockatoo reported an after-income tax operating loss of $80,860,000 during the 2015-2016 financial year, going into voluntary administration and having its workforce ultimately reduced from 108 to 24 employees after administrators placed Baralaba mine into care and maintenance mode.

It then took three months for the sacked workers' entitlements to appear in their bank accounts.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  coal coal price cockatoo coal executives gladstone gladstoneindustry gladstone region

$666K for Cockatoo Coal boss as workers left to wait

$666K for Cockatoo Coal boss as workers left to wait

THREE Cockatoo Coal executives collected more than a million dollars.

Authorities alerted as fire threatens Gladstone rail line

Grass fire threatens rail line.

FIRE across the road from Gladstone State High School.

Business owner's reputation used to cheat people out of money

BE WARY: David McIntosh from Gladstone Bicycles has received multiple phone calls about dodgy invoices.

THEY use a reputation the business owners have built over 23 years.

Dad turns to drugs after marriage breaks down

DAD denies he smokes in front of kids.

Local Partners

Gladstone woman fears domestic violence boredom

DV campaigner Tash Fee said there was always a risk of people tuning out when it came to raising awareness about the fight to end domestic violence.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

'Not convinced': Question mark over Gladstone's $21.5m resort

The development proposal for a $21.5m resort and holiday village for Burua.

Mayor not convinced Burua is the right area for a resort.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

WHAT'S ON: Fashion show, family events and live entertainment

Runway 7 Model and Talent Agency Roche Bailey.

Everything you need to know about what you can do in the region.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels, ahead of thier appearance at CMC Rocks 2017.

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...NEW TO THE MARKET...MUST BE SOLD

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $439,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...FIRST TIME OFFERED...YOU&#39;VE SEEN THE REST COME AND SEE THE BEST!!!

25 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $419,000

From the moment you step inside this beautifully presented home you will see that no expense has been spared to create the ultimate in family living. Built in...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $495,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

4 2 5 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Looking for a Modern Family Home close to Schools &amp; Shopping Centres..?

27 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

If you have been looking for a modern family home at an affordable price close to Schools and Shopping Centre's then you need to ensure that you get to this home...

FAB LOCATION AND PRICE TO BOOT

5 Marlock Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $138,000

A lovely family home that has only had the one owner is now on the market. Three bedrooms with a neat bathroom - a full size bath and separate shower. The kitchen...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

1 Bragg Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

One thing buyers are constantly asking for is an affordable home with side access. Are you one of those buyers? Well I have the home for you! This beautiful brick...

Save on the Block and Spend the Extra Money on Your Home!

7 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land If you have been looking for a cheap block in a new ... NOW $99,000

If you have been looking for a cheap block in a new estate then this may well be the opportunity you have been waiting for. This 746m2 block is ready to be built...

This Is The Opportunity Of A Lifetime..!

91 Meyer Road, O'Connell 4680

House 8 4 9 Offers Above...

If you like the finer things in life and have been looking for a first class property on several hectares of land and within only a few minutes from the Gladstone...

WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE

5 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 4 2 7 $425,000

It's a Life Style change! Where else could you secure a home where there are pathways, picnic tables and a boardwalk to the beach and park less than 100meters...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

OPINION: Bank's high-risk rating hurts Gladstone 'strugglers'

Classifying Gladstone as a "mining town” is insulting.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes