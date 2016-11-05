31°
Thousands post messages after Frankie's last breath

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 5th Nov 2016 9:35 AM
SHE'S won the hearts of thousands of people as she fought to live while battle a rare form of cancer, but little three-year-old Frankie Beresford lost the battle yesterday.

On the Facebook page her parents set up about the family's journey from when Frankie was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in February this year to her ongoing battle throughout the year.

Yesterday, the family posted that the former little Central Queensland girl took her last breathe at 11.45am on Friday.

"Francesca Nicola Beresford took her last breath at 11.45 this morning. Our girl fought so hard but she was just too tired to keep going. Frankie made it known very clearly she was tired and she peacefully passed away in her parents arms. Thank you all so much for loving our girl."

 

In May, The Bulletin ran a story with Frankie's mother Kate about the journey at that point.

When Frankie started having bruises that would not heal, viruses and bleeding gums, her parents knew something wasn't right.

Initially their concerns were dismissed by doctors.

Frankie continued to deteriorate and was referred to hospital. But again she was discharged and the family were no closer to finding any answers.

Eventually a diagnosis of pneumonia was settled on but when Frankie went into respiratory distress they discovered she had a rare form of acute myeloid leukaemia.

Kate said they were shocked when given the unexpected diagnosis.

Kate and her family who grew up in Rockhampton moved to Brisbane just before Frankie was diagnosed but says they have received amazing support from the Rockhampton community.

Read more of that story here: Worldwide bone marrow search to save our cancer kid, Frankie

In the past 24 hours, over 1,800 messages of condolences and RIPs for little Frankie have been left on the Facebook page:

Sandii Leitch - Thoughts are with this courageous amazing family. So very sorry and sad to hear this news. Our thoughts are with you all. Rest in peace and happily forever Frankie xo

Sharyn Davis - So heart breaking, thank you for sharing Frankie's story. RIP Frankie.

Jacki Glass - Oh I have been following your Beautiful little Frankie ! Such a little fighter , So sorry for your loss.Sending love n light , Fly high little Angel 💕😇💕

Jaymie Wise Brent Hayward - 💝💝 RIP beautiful angel 😇

Robin Guinea - I'm so sorry for your loss, ❤🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼😔😔😔

Christine Caruso - So sorry for the loss of your beautiful 😇 may god bless you and your family and give you strength 💛

Shyrelle Anderson - RIP beautiful girl 💕💕

Wendy Gibson - So sorry to hear your news Kate & Duncan. Our thoughts are with you all. RIP Frankie 💖

Rosie Rice - RIP beautiful

Olivia Mangan - Have the sweetest of dreams beautiful Frankie. 😇💗 xx All my love is with you.

Maree Barone - Dear Kate & Duncan, Kevin, Judy and all Frankies' family..I am at a loss to express how I feel but please know our tears & love are for your beautiful girl 😪

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  editors picks frankie beresford leukaemia

