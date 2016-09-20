Thousands of nominations roll in for Best in Business

THERE have already been more than 1500 Best in Business nominations for Gladstone's most appreciated money makers.

Last year saw a strong showing from Rex Silver's Silver Salon, which won the Best in Business Award.

Best in business awards 2015.

Mr Silver also won the best service award which was won by Mary Urquhart from Rocksalt the year before.

She was up on the stage again last year accepting the award for best restaurant.

"I was over the moon when I won that award," Mary said on her way to work last night.

"Because you're being noticed for all the hard work you put it."

"It was great to be nominated and then to win."

She said she was unsure how she would go this year in the award.

"Every year everyone is stepping it up that little bit more," she said.

"You never know how you are going to go. It depends on the customers' moods."

She said after winning the award it had set the bar higher for Rocksalt's service.

"You can't drop the ball," she said.

"We also get a lot of people from out of town come in and see the awards we have on display.

"Then they say 'oh now we know why you got number one rating on Tripadvisor'."

This year the restaurant category will be tough competition with 68 nominations received already.

But that is only a quarter of the nominations that have been received compared to the health, beauty and wellbeing category.

There has also been a lot of nominations in the best individual service category with 145 people putting in their opinion who they liked to be served by.

There have been 82 nominations for the retail with less than 10 staff and 21 for more than 10 staff.

Cafes and takeaways has another big batch of nominations this year, with 141 people picking their favourite quick meal or cappuccino.

Many people have their opinions on the best budding business people, with 108 nominations for Young Business Leader Under 30 category.

It is surprising that in an industrial town there have only been 41 nominations for the Industry, Engineering and Manufacturing category and 35 for Wheels, Auto and Marine.

Invites to the gala dinner will start appearing from October 1 for the night on November 12.

If you would like to make your vote count, nomination forms can be found in The Observer and, once they have been filled out, drop them into The Observer office at 130 Auckland St.