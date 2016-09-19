Thousands of dollars raised for two worthy recipients at luncheon

MORE than $5000 was raised at a recent Rotary luncheon for two worthy recipients.

The Rotary Club of Gladstone hosted more than 50 ladies for a Long Table Luncheon at Light Box to help Rosella Park State School and Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club.

With a host of items donated to auction, it was remarkable effort from the ladies to raise these much-needed funds which were split evenly between the two organisations.

The event was prompted by local Helen Appleyard, who will leave the district soon and wanted to give something back to the community.

More than $2000 went to the school which caters for intellectually disabled students.

The money will be used to buy three mini iPads which, with the proloquo-2-go program, will help students with their communications skills.

Rotary vice-president Garth Borgelt said it was a fantastic gesture by Ms Appleyard and once again a moving event when the group presented the funds at the school.

"We went to their parade and to see the pure joy on the students' face when they realised what the money was going to get for them, was fantastic feedback,” Mr Borgelt said.

"We certainly will be endeavouring to do more for this school,” he said.

The other half of the funds was distributed to the surf club to buy a new life-saving defibrillator machine.

"This new defibrillator will replace their old one, something very important for the surf club,” Mr Borgelt said.

The Rotary donations capped off a big month of fund-raising milestones for the local organisation.

The club recently held its major fundraiser, a car swap day at the Calliope Historical Village, which raised more than $24,000.