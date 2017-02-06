Thousands of dollars handed out for dole bludgers to move to Gladstone

EVERYONE loves a bargain and with the cost of renting so low in Gladstone, it's not surprising that people on low incomes would want to move to town.

But with job losses more common than job openings some locals have taken offence at a federal government initiative that offered dole bludgers thousands of dollars to relocate to Gladstone for work.

The Department of Employment Relocation Assistance Job programme offers people who are on Newstart Allowance, Youth Allowance or a Parenting Payment up to $6000 to move to a regional area.

You can even get a further $3000 if you move with your kids but despite rancour among residents and real estate agents, it's not as though the flood gates have opened up.

A Department of Employment spokeswoman said that over the past 12 months "there have been (fewer) than 20 relocations to take up a job to the Gladstone area”.

"It is Departmental policy not to provide information that could potentially identify job seekers for data sets under 20,” the spokeswoman said.

"We are not able to advise where those job seekers moved from.”

Across the state there were a total of 189 job seeker relocations, with 139 of those moving to regional areas.

"From that number, 122 were internal Queensland moves, 20 metro to regional, 24 regional to metro and 78 regional to regional,” the spokeswoman said.

"External moves to Queensland were highest from New South Wales and the ACT, with 30 job seekers relocating (22 to regional Queensland).”

The relocation payments can be used for up to two months' rent, rental bonds and connecting utilities, removalist and travel costs and some employment related expenses.

But to be eligible for the assistance you must "take up any suitable work or an apprenticeship”, which must be ongoing.

If you receive the payment but leave your job without a valid reason within the first six months, get fired for misconduct or don't start work or relocate, the Department of Employment could impose penalties, including a loss of income support payments for up to 12 weeks.