Thousands of calls a year to help hurt animals

TAKE CARE: Jimmy the brushtail possum was found orphaned in a driveway weighing 87g and now he is almost 400g after the care from Jodi Jones at Gladstone Wildlife. In the warmer weather there is a spike in injured wildlife in the Gladstone region.

WITH summer comes a spike in injured wildlife in need of a helping hand.

Gladstone Wildlife communication education co ordinator Jodi Jones said the summer period can be a busy time.

"We get 120 odd calls a month ... there are trending seasonal patterns,” Ms Jones said.

Ms Jones said there are a big spike in birds found at this time of year because the warmer climate makes for a suitable habitat.

"The spike is because of that whole food web cycle through our summer months when we have rainfall,” Ms Jones said.

"Birds are doing very natural things, they have to learn to eat off the ground ... we don't want to interfere with that or take them away while they're playing in the park.”

Ms Jones said the best way to protect the wildlife is to be aware of your cats and dogs and make sure your backyard isn't littered.

"A goanna had a 4X Gold stuck to his head and he had lots of surgery and was okay in the end,” she said. "Litter is becoming a massive problem for animals.”

Call 1300 animals if you find an injured animal.