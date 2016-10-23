Thousands frock up for Ferguson Park's Cox Plate Day: Photos

THERE was certainly no shortage of things to do in Gladstone at the weekend.

Saturday's Cox Plate Day saw punters dressed to the nines take to Gladstone Turf Club for a day of racing fun.

Turf Club president David Weinert said it was a successful day on and off the track.

"We had a tremendous crowd with almost 2000 people through the gate," Mr Weinert said.

"We never have any real trouble but everyone was extremely well-behaved on the day.

"On the racing side of things it was a spectacular day, with Cox Plate Day always being a very good day for us.

"I think everyone in attendance had a great time and really enjoyed it."