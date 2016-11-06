34°
News

This town is producing some serious athletes

Nick Kossatch | 6th Nov 2016 9:03 PM
Kossy on Saturday
Kossy on Saturday Paul Braven GLA211015NKOBS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I HAVE been living in beautiful Gladstone for the past 14 months and me and my young family are here to stay.

I am in what I class to be in a privileged position, as a sports journalist. I have met and interviewed many local athletes who have made the 'big time'.

Is Gladstone punching above its weight?

I believe so because the town has produced numerous guns at representative level for their town, their state and their country.

A name that comes to mind is Australia's sole women's weightlifter Tia-Clair Toomey who made her Olympic debut.

She finished 14th.

Not bad for someone who trains out of her own gym called CrossFit Gladstone

Toomey has also represented Australia at the World CrossFit Games where she was deemed as the second strongest woman in the world.

Then there's softball player Michael Noonan who donned the Aussie colours at the International Friendship Series back in July.

Fellow player Brock Finlay played in the same tournament for Queensland and was judged as one of the players of the tournament.

He was named in the All Tournament All-Star team. The list goes on!

Chelsea Baker has put local women's sport on the map.

She is a gun Australian Jillaroo rugby league player where she played test matches against the New Zealand Ferns.

But not only is she a dominant force in league, but was recently player of the series for Queensland in the State of Origin just a couple of months ago.

She backed that up with a sterling effort to guide Wallabys to the local women's rugby league triumph against Tannum Seagals.

Let's not forget about our martial artists and there's a pair who will fight for Australia at the World Pencak Silat titles in Bali from December 2-9.

They are Gladstone Silat pair James Flood and Casey Keogh. Instructor Tony Arandale is to be commended for what he is doing to raise the sports profile.

Being an AFL lover, I couldn't help but not mention Megan Hunt because the former BITS junior got drafted by the Brisbane Lions women's team last month.

And sticking with the rising star theme is swimmer Jack Ireland who has moved to the metropolis that is Brisbane, to continue to pursue a dream to swim for Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The teenager only just missed out for a gig in Rio. There's Tevin Jackson, the high-leaping US import who thrilled the Kev Broome basketball stadium crowds when he played for Gladstone Port City Power this season.

I'm sure I've missed a few other athletes and no doubt I will be reminded.

Gladstone Observer
'Blood curdling scream' heard in assault

'Blood curdling scream' heard in assault

THE Gladstone Police and Queensland Ambulance Service have swarmed a Kin Kora street after an altercation.

'Smiling, laughing': Progress for boy bitten by taipan

PROGRESS: Eli Campbell, 2, is recovering at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after he was bitten by a taipan three times.

Agnes Water toddler continues his rehabilitation

'Hit the bottom': End of Gladstone's property price free fall

Aerial View overlooking Kin Kora residential area, Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

"We've just had the best quarter we've had in 18 months"

Million dollar homes: Gladstone's high-end property market

The 1.79m home at 30 Pine Avenue.

Feast your eyes on the million-dollar property buys in Gladstone

Local Partners

Thousands post messages after Frankie's last breath

SHE'S won the hearts of thousands of people as she fought a rare form of cancer, but little three-year-old Frankie Beresford lost the battle yesterday.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Brunswick Hotel clerk fights robber

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

MICHAEL Buble's sister-in-law has spoken out about his son Noah's recent cancer diagnosis.

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $485,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

DON&#39;T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY...COULD THIS BE YOUR NEXT PROJECT...WE ARE SELLING

31 Hibiscus Avenue, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 1 1 $170,000

Perfectly positioned in Kin Kora is this solid highset home that is need of some TLC. Whether you're a first home buyer looking for an entry level home...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 12PM - GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME...NO SHORTAGE ON VALUE...SELLER&#39;S ARE DOWNSIZING

21 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This well proportioned low set brick home is located on a 944m2 level hilltop allotment in Kin Kora close to the Kin Kora school. If you're considering looking...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 11AM - PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $227,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

A BEAUTIFUL SANCTUARY MINUTES FROM THE CBD

20 Forest Place, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 ALL OFFERS...

This well presented two bedroom home situated in the tranquil 'Forest Glen' estate awaits you. Upon entry you are greeted with a modern kitchen overlooking the...

Vendor Motivated To Sell NOW!!!

Unit 26/1 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Presenting a sleek, streamlined layout - this light filled apartment offers executives, downsizers and investors a low maintenance opportunity within only a few...

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

264m2 INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP

Unit 6/66 YARROON STREET, Gladstone 4680

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS ... PLEASE CALL

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS FIT OUT LEFT WITH FRAMES FOR OFFICES - TWO STREET ACCESS - MAIN SHOP FRONTS EASTERBY STREET ...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 $170,000

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

Million dollar homes: Gladstone's high-end property market

The 1.79m home at 30 Pine Avenue.

Feast your eyes on the million-dollar property buys in Gladstone

Builders sell $1.2m mansion to take on 20-home estate project

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

Take a peek at what a million-dollar home looks like.

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!