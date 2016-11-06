This town is producing some serious athletes

I HAVE been living in beautiful Gladstone for the past 14 months and me and my young family are here to stay.

I am in what I class to be in a privileged position, as a sports journalist. I have met and interviewed many local athletes who have made the 'big time'.

Is Gladstone punching above its weight?

I believe so because the town has produced numerous guns at representative level for their town, their state and their country.

A name that comes to mind is Australia's sole women's weightlifter Tia-Clair Toomey who made her Olympic debut.

She finished 14th.

Not bad for someone who trains out of her own gym called CrossFit Gladstone

Toomey has also represented Australia at the World CrossFit Games where she was deemed as the second strongest woman in the world.

Then there's softball player Michael Noonan who donned the Aussie colours at the International Friendship Series back in July.

Fellow player Brock Finlay played in the same tournament for Queensland and was judged as one of the players of the tournament.

He was named in the All Tournament All-Star team. The list goes on!

Chelsea Baker has put local women's sport on the map.

She is a gun Australian Jillaroo rugby league player where she played test matches against the New Zealand Ferns.

But not only is she a dominant force in league, but was recently player of the series for Queensland in the State of Origin just a couple of months ago.

She backed that up with a sterling effort to guide Wallabys to the local women's rugby league triumph against Tannum Seagals.

Let's not forget about our martial artists and there's a pair who will fight for Australia at the World Pencak Silat titles in Bali from December 2-9.

They are Gladstone Silat pair James Flood and Casey Keogh. Instructor Tony Arandale is to be commended for what he is doing to raise the sports profile.

Being an AFL lover, I couldn't help but not mention Megan Hunt because the former BITS junior got drafted by the Brisbane Lions women's team last month.

And sticking with the rising star theme is swimmer Jack Ireland who has moved to the metropolis that is Brisbane, to continue to pursue a dream to swim for Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The teenager only just missed out for a gig in Rio. There's Tevin Jackson, the high-leaping US import who thrilled the Kev Broome basketball stadium crowds when he played for Gladstone Port City Power this season.

I'm sure I've missed a few other athletes and no doubt I will be reminded.