OPINION: Banks hurt Gladstone 'strugglers' with 'risky' rating

I FIND it confusing that the big banks continue to lob Gladstone into the "high risk" towns for handing out mortgages.

Classifying Gladstone as a "mining town" is insulting, I know it's semantics, but what the people in this town do is much more complicated than pulling expensive rocks out of the ground.

IN RESPONSE TO | Gladstone on bank's mining town 'risky' home loan list

I understand the real estate market is bottoming out, after soaring prices two years ago.

So while houses are cheaper than they have been for years the big banks are asking for a 20% deposit on home loans, making it harder for first home buyers entering the market.

And while people are struggling to pay their mortgages from the boom times, and from anecdotal evidence handing their keys over to the banks, this 20% minimum reduces the number of buyers and therefore due to simple supply demand, the strugglers are getting less money for their homes.

Or less money to pay off their inflated mortgages.

And let me remind you these are the daunting mortgages the big banks didn't mind handing out with small deposits during the boom.

Which makes you wonder, what were the actuaries for the major banks doing then?

These maths boffins earn a median income of $96,596 a year and they believe it's riskier now to hand out a home loan in Gladstone despite the lowest median house prices in years, compared to when people were buying homes for more money than they were actually worth.

Real estate agents admit the market was too high.

Now would be a great time to let the young working people in our community buy their first homes, for not much money and giving them a long time to pay them off.

That's what my parents, aunties and uncles did and now they own their homes and are set for retirement.

NAB'S LIST OF 'RISKY' POST CODES |