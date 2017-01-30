'This is a joke': Man's insurance claim rejected after losing everything

FIRED UP: Rob Turnbull and his chihuahua Misty have been left with nothing after his caravan burnt down.

WHEN a fire ripped through Rob Turnbull's dream home last year he lost everything.

But with his life on hold while he waited for another response from RACQ Insurance, he said he was now at rock bottom and had contemplated killing himself.

"I have thought about it but I won't ... it's not my life to take,” Mr Turnbull said.

"I'm not going to let somebody turn around and ruin my life for being honest.”

Mr Turnbull's initial claim with RACQ was rejected in December after his caravan was destroyed by fire at The Reef Caravan Park in Agnes Water in August.

He claimed RACQ accused him of starting the fire but after rejecting this Mr Turnbull managed to "escalate” his claim to "stage 2” where it was reassessed by RACQ Insurance Internal Dispute Resolution Committee.

However, today Mr Turnbull received a call from RACQ Insurance telling him his claim had again been declined.

"I'm a small person. I don't know anybody...they just want to push me under the rug and destroy me,” he said.

"They said my claim was declined because of misleading information (but) they wouldn't tell me what they're talking about.

"This is a joke...what's misleading about your caravan being burnt down.”

Although Mr Turnbull didn't hold out much hope of getting any money out of RACQ, he said he would "try and hold (himself) together” long enough to speak to the financial ombudsman financial service.

In an earlier article an RACQ spokesperson said it would not comment on Mr Turnbull's case and stood by its decision to not pay out his insurance claim.

Mr Turnbull said he had been feeling "terrible” since his caravan burnt down and was struggling to make ends meet, living off a pension.

"I'm out of work, I've got no one and I've lost my security licence ... I was up for a refresher course and I couldn't afford to do it so my licence has run out,” he said.

"I'm sitting here on Monday and I've run out of medication because I've got no money.

"I haven't been able to get back on my feet...there's $150 for rent and then you've got food and I put a little aside for electricity and by the time they take my credit card repayments, there's nothing left.

"I've done security for 21 years and have been catching the bad guy...now they say I'm the bad guy?”

Mr Turnbull said he initially tried to claim $68,000 for his American Toy Hauler caravan but on a reappraisal, this was reduced to $48,000.

On the night of the fire Mr Turnbull's pet chihuahua Misty had been sick so he lit a scented candle to clear the smell before leaving for work.

Although Mr Turnbull said last month he thought the candle was the cause of the fire, he is now unsure and doubts the candle started the fire.

"I wish there was some way of recording what happened inside that van,” he said.

"Fair enough the fire took away everything but no one has the right to take away your life.”

RACQ Insurance has been contacted for comment.

If you need help or assistance, phone one of the following numbers:

Lifeline 13 11 14

Headspace 1800 650 890

Beyondblue 1300 224 636

Suicide call back service 1300 659 467