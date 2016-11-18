This Gladstone group love to dig up the past and want you to join

The Manski family pose for a picture in 1940 outside of their roughly made house at Yarwun. Contributed: Doug Tighe.

WHETHER you come from a family on convicts, or royal blood runs in your veins, it's fun to know either way, right?

Well that's where the Genealogical Society Gladstone District comes in.

The group, comprised of up to 40 members, is dedicated to research history's and pasts of family members.

With the increasing want of people wanting to get to know their ancestors, group member Paulette Flint said those wanting to join would be in for a wild ride.

"The best thing about the group is that everyone is there for the same thing, and can help you out with any information or history you want to dig up.

"We have a lot of access to resources that people aren't even aware are available.

"Not everything you would read on one of those internet website would be true, at least being apart of this group, you have done the research yourself.”

To get you started, a Beginner's Workshop at Calliope Garden Club clubhouse with doors opening at 12:30 pm.

The charge for the workshop is $15.

The clubhouse is located in Bunting Park, Archer Street, Calliope. For bookings email gladgen@hotmail.com or ring Jan, 49725445.