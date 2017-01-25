Thieves in for a roasting after stealing Red Rooster car

BRAZEN thieves could get a roasting after they stole a Red Rooster delivery car for an early Wednesday morning journey.

By Wednesday morning, at 7am, police were informed via Facebook that the fast food franchise's Hyundai i20 delivery car had been seen at a truckstop off the Bruce Hwy, near Tannum Sands.

Senior Sergeant Robert Barclay from Yeppoon police station said the incident happened between 12.30am and 12.45am on Wednesday morning.

He said unknown offenders had gained entry to the Red Rooster store in Yeppoon through the rear and grabbed the car keys and an empty cash drawer.

There are no suspects at the moment and investigations are continuing.

Red Rooster Yeppoon declined to comment.