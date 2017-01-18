They're floating their way to Agnes Water

MUSIC: The Floating Bridges will be performing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival next month.

Known for their "Australian desert reggae” the Floating Bridges are all for having fun in life.

So much so they were almost kicked out of a Western Australian airport for playing handball.

"We spend a lot of time at airports, so we play hacky sack to amuse our selves and handball,” The Floating Bridge's singer, Cale Fisher, said.

All seven of the band members are blue eyed performers where many of them have been together since they were eight-years-old.

"We're really good reggae and solid groove, something to dance too, hell of a lot of energy,” Fisher said.

"It's a really good show to see live, visually and physically.”

Fisher said the band are a solid group of friends who have a positive outlook on life which "isn't hard when you've been mates this long”.

The band has toured globally, including many festivals in England and back on home soil in Perth where they have found a niche market.

Fisher said they played 25 shows in England over 30 days.

"It was pretty good experience for us to take our message over seas and test the waters over there,” he said.

"Sharing good vibrations” at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival is the band's goal which consists of Cale Fisher and Dale Mallet on vocals, Rohan Nitschky on base, James Haeseler and Jonny Curran on guitar, Daniel Taylor on drums and Ben Knibb on saxophone.

"We try and feature each performer in band throughout the show and give everyone a bit of a solo to show off musical talents,” Fisher said.

Inspiration for their performances comes from every day life and muses of social life.

"It's important to us to put out messages about cultural diversity and taking a positive outlook into life,” he said.

"We're roots, rock and reggae with the sounds of summer.”

The band are touring their latest single 'Finer Things in Life' which was inspired by doing things that make you happy.

"The more we get into it, the crowd gets into it more and it becomes an energy feeding cycle off each other,” Fisher said.