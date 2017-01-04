They're bound for Agnes Water

Choirboys in their heydays: Choirboys rocking on through '80s, all the way to Agnes.

A simple three cords will be the theme of the band's upcoming album, and that's all Gable can say.

Genuinely looking forward to performing at Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival next month, the Australian rock band's lead singer can't wait.

"I'm expecting there to be water, it's a festival. I expect there to be a lot of music going on," Gable said.

The band have been entertaining audiences across the globe for 40 years.

"We've always been rock, there's an element of lunacy and fun for what we are and who we are," Gable said.

"It's a lot of fun and easy to do for that long. We're men, older men and we're not in our 20's like 5 Seconds of Summer.

"We've been all over the world, had amazing experiences, we are adults now."

Choirboys will be headlining the festival in February and with lifelong performing experience up their sleeves, they are bound to entertain like never before.

Gable said with a chuckle performing on stage is always something that has come quite naturally and easily for him, except for the time they went on after Thirsty Merc.

"It's hard work but it's amazing. I'm up on stage being the centre of attention gratifying my narcissistic side," he said.

Their talent is obvious in their success of many of "Australia's unofficial anthems" including Run to Paradise, Boys Will Be Boys, Struggle Town and Never Gonna Die.

Gable said festival goers can expect all the classic songs as well as a few unexpected twists and turns.

"I want to throw in some crazy stuff ... doing something really off the wall would be good," he said.

"We've done nutty stuff, I remember doing ABBA once or twice and we pulled it out of the blue, Ring Ring, it sounds awesome in rock and roll."

After decades of performing, the hard rock lead singer said they caused a bit of trouble back in the day, calling it the "purple period".

"Drinking and drug use ... lots of crazy stuff went on there. It's amazing how many people you can find to do crazy stuff with," Gable said.

Now, Gable focuses on being a "raving lunatic" finding the thing that excites people and "ignites them".

"Beauty of the industry, you don't have to conform if you don't want, what an amazing existence," he said.

Harder to make it in the music industry today, Gable said gigging was the foot it and radio and television would support your career, pushing it on it's way.

"It's a whole different world ... our hits were thirty years ago, we have to work our way through it and it's hard," he said.

"My whole life I've gone around bumping into walls ... there's been times I've doubted it but not enough. Truth is I'm blessed."