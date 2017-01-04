28°
News

They're bound for Agnes Water

Emily Pidgeon
| 4th Jan 2017 5:23 PM
ROCK LEGENDS: Mark Gable is the lead singer of rock band Choirboys. Photo Contributed
ROCK LEGENDS: Mark Gable is the lead singer of rock band Choirboys. Photo Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A simple three cords will be the theme of the band's upcoming album, and that's all Gable can say.

Genuinely looking forward to performing at Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival next month, the Australian rock band's lead singer can't wait.

"I'm expecting there to be water, it's a festival. I expect there to be a lot of music going on," Gable said.

The band have been entertaining audiences across the globe for 40 years.

"We've always been rock, there's an element of lunacy and fun for what we are and who we are," Gable said.

"It's a lot of fun and easy to do for that long. We're men, older men and we're not in our 20's like 5 Seconds of Summer.

"We've been all over the world, had amazing experiences, we are adults now."

Choirboys will be headlining the festival in February and with lifelong performing experience up their sleeves, they are bound to entertain like never before.

Gable said with a chuckle performing on stage is always something that has come quite naturally and easily for him, except for the time they went on after Thirsty Merc.

"It's hard work but it's amazing. I'm up on stage being the centre of attention gratifying my narcissistic side," he said.

Their talent is obvious in their success of many of "Australia's unofficial anthems" including Run to Paradise, Boys Will Be Boys, Struggle Town and Never Gonna Die.

 

Gable said festival goers can expect all the classic songs as well as a few unexpected twists and turns.

"I want to throw in some crazy stuff ... doing something really off the wall would be good," he said.

"We've done nutty stuff, I remember doing ABBA once or twice and we pulled it out of the blue, Ring Ring, it sounds awesome in rock and roll."

After decades of performing, the hard rock lead singer said they caused a bit of trouble back in the day, calling it the "purple period".

"Drinking and drug use ... lots of crazy stuff went on there. It's amazing how many people you can find to do crazy stuff with," Gable said.

Now, Gable focuses on being a "raving lunatic" finding the thing that excites people and "ignites them".

"Beauty of the industry, you don't have to conform if you don't want, what an amazing existence," he said.

Harder to make it in the music industry today, Gable said gigging was the foot it and radio and television would support your career, pushing it on it's way.

"It's a whole different world ... our hits were thirty years ago, we have to work our way through it and it's hard," he said.

"My whole life I've gone around bumping into walls ... there's been times I've doubted it but not enough. Truth is I'm blessed."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  agnes water blues roots and rock festival australia choirboys music rock

Six massive, exciting projects expected in Gladstone in 2017

Six massive, exciting projects expected in Gladstone in 2017

MASSIVE projects are expected to create thousands of jobs in Gladstone in 2017.

They're bound for Agnes Water

ROCK LEGENDS: Mark Gable is the lead singer of rock band Choirboys. Photo Contributed

Choirboys will put on a show

40 businesses that opened or closed in Gladstone in 2016

The Black Duck owners Natalie and Glennis Lane, Collette Giha Carella and chef Lance Myer opened the re-vamped Tables on Flinders restaurant this week.

IT HAS been a turbulent year for Gladstone businesses.

Santos given go ahead for 6100 gas wells in Gladstone project

The Santos GLNG site on Curtis Island in October 2014.

SANTOS given go ahead for a whopping 6100 extra wells.

Local Partners

Gladstone FIFO worker returns home to hectic New Year rush

RETURNING home didn't make life any easier for this Gladstone FIFO worker who rushed his wife to hospital through last night's deluge.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

New local men's shed coming

NEW SPACE: Rodney Gardiner, Tony OBrien, Calliope Rotary Club president Darren Marshall and Calliope River Historical Village president Colin Druery where they will set-up a men's shed.

Calliope Men's Shed calling on all blokes to join up

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

SAMSUNG Electronics has unveiled what it says is the first television to reproduce 100 percent colour volume, even at the brightest levels

They're bound for Agnes Water

ROCK LEGENDS: Mark Gable is the lead singer of rock band Choirboys. Photo Contributed

Choirboys will put on a show

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

Enviable Lifestyle Location + Pool

6 Andrew Court, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 1 1 $320,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 Andrew Court, Boyne Island For Sale. Location, Location and but short walk to nearby Boyne River, a boat...

80K PRICE REDUCTION FROM ORIGINAL LIST PRICE! OUTSTANDING VALUE! ACT NOW!

12 Kennedy Close, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 4 2 Reduced...

Motivated seller will look at formal offers. This family home to be sold well under replacement. Rarely do homes like this come to the market. This modern home...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

Gladstone&#39;s Most Sought After Real Estate - Auckland Hill...!

32-34 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $395,000

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

Prime Industrial Land in South Gladstone

9 Ganley Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial 2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space ... $250,000 plus...

2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space to store/park large machinery. Design and construct your new premises For...

Superb Modern Duplex Equals Low Maintenance Lifestyle

1 /11 SUN COURT, Calliope 4680

Duplex 3 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this outstanding modern duplex. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, single lock up garage plus single undercover...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $370,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Perfect to invest or as a first home buyer!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $179,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

Owner Is Relocating Overseas - Act Now To Secure This Blue Chip Property!

19 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS!!!

25 Stoneybrook Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 $250,000

Don't delay with this one! This home is priced to sell so you will need to get in quick! This modern home is perfect for first home buyers looking to enter the...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!