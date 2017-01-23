These snags will make you feel great

WHAT better way to celebrate Australia Day than with a snag in each hand.

Gladstone SES will be raising money to support local emergency services with a sausage sizzle on Saturday.

Between 9am and 4pm, people can buy a sausage at Bunnings Warehouse Gladstone and every cent will be donated to Gladstone SES.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Mike Wassing said he is pleased that Bunnings is once again offering their support to emergency services through this great initiative.

"QFES volunteers from the State Emergency Service and the Rural Fire Service are dedicated members who make endless contributions to support the Queensland community before, during and after disaster,” Mr Wassing said.

"It's really great to see local residents return the favour by getting involved in fundraising that supports and builds resources for our emergency volunteer services.”

Bunnings Warehouse Gladstone Complex Manager Bradley Darcey said the Australia Day Weekend BBQ Fundraiser is a way for all Australians to show their appreciation for the great work done by local volunteer emergency services around the country.

"The team is really excited to get behind the barbecue to help raise vital funds for our local Queensland State Emergency Service,” Mr Darcey said.

Family activities, fun games and entertainment will also be held throughout the day.