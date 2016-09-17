Gladstone hairdressers surprise 'top-of-the-range' gift

A GLADSTONE barber passionate about the industry he works in has donated an iconic top-of-the-range barber chair to a local hair college.

Larisa Dobbrick, who owns LarShar College of Beaute & Hair with Sharron Ward, said the chair, donated by Garage Barber Shop owner Rex Silver, fell into the college's hands at the perfect time.

And it is the city's next generation of barbers that will benefit.

Rex Silver and Larisa Dobbrick. Rex Silver from Silver Salon has donated a vhair to Larshar College of Beaute & Hair. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA150916CHAR

Ms Dobbrick said the gift coincided with the release of a new certification that recognised barbers' expertise, one that the college was thrilled to offer.

"Rex has always been supportive of us and the fact that we're both locals means we help each other," she said.

Ms Dobbrick said that among the many differences between hair dressing and barbering one of the biggest was the chair.

"The client sits comfortably, he puts his hands down, and when it comes to hair and face shaves it tilts back, so the client and stylist are both comfortable," she said.

"Barbering is a specialised way of cutting. It's a talent. There's an art to it."

Ms Dobbrick, who has owned the college for eight years, taught at Gladstone's Tafe for eight years before opening LarShar.