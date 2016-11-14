Aurizon loses 53 life-long Gladstone train drivers

THEIR work journeys followed well-defined tracks, but for 53 Gladstone coal train drivers their time at the helm of big engines came to an end this year.

The men all retired and celebrated the end of their work with a get-together at the Old Railway Institute.

Retired locomotive driver Russell Young said farewell functions are held every year for retiring drivers, but 2016 with 53 retiring had been the biggest group in Gladstone.

He said the retirees had been driving trains for between 10 and 44 years with Queensland Rail and Aurizon.

Not all were able to attend the cheerful Sunday afternoon function but dozens did and the camaraderie was apparent.

The Gladstone drivers included Michael Bateman, Jeff Rothery, David Fenning, John Twomey, Peter Costigan, and Robin Andrews.

All enjoyed their lives working on the Central Queensland lines.

Mr Costigan has had 42 years on the job, beginning work back in 1973 as an engine cleaner before working up to driver.

And he, like Robin Andrews and other men, recognises the contribution made by their wives at home with family.

He said drivers would be gone two or three days at a time and would work shifts from eight to 16 hours.

Robin Andrews also had 42 years with rail starting in Maryborough and worked as a tutor driver for 20 years, training up others.

"Although a demanding job, I would do it all again if I had my time over," he said.

David Fenning joined the railways in 1969 as a 15-year-old "lad porter" in Rockhampton.

He had platform and yard duties as well as delivering calls on a push bike to drivers at their homes for their next job.

He became a driver in 2006.