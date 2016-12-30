The 'senseless waste of life' should not happen

SERGEANT Glen Fletcher says drivers are risking their lives just to save a few minutes.

"It's as though they haven't done the maths,” the Calliope police officer said.

"It's a senseless waste of life, which in most cases people are trying to save a few minutes.”

However Queensland police have said drivers are being safer on the roads this festive period.

Queensland Police Service statistics revealed half as many deaths had occurred in central Queensland in the past six days, compared to the same time last year.

Between midnight December 23 to midnight December 28, there was one death on the central region's roads, down from two last year.

Queensland police random breath tested 16,611 drivers throughout central Queensland, with 68 caught for drink driving.

Last year 97 drink drivers were caught in the region.

"Every Christmas there's people not making it home, so we jump out and focus on traffic, because loss of life is horrendous,” Sgt Fletcher said.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said Gladstone police were providing a high presence and focus on drink driving to maintain everyone's safety.

He said a 58-year-old Gladstone man was allegedly caught earlier this month, drink driving at more than five times over the legal limit, with a reading of .266.

"Drink driving is very serious and has significant ramifications for other drivers and pedestrians using the road,” Snr Sgt Goodwin said.

"A split second judgment has lifelong impacts on everyone.”

Queensland police data revealed a drop in speeding drivers with 960 people caught speeding in the six-day timeframe.

Sgt Fletcher said the average person slowed down when they saw a police car and drove safely for about 90 seconds before falling into old behaviours.

"Drivers think 'it won't happen to me', it's optimism bias,” he said.