The Russian love story

The pair were wed during an intimate ceremony with their close family and friends.

TAKING a tour of Russia is one of the last places most people would think to find their future wife, but Scott McDonald did exactly that.

Tatiana 'Tanya' Sukhorutchenko was giving a guided tour and spotted Scott in a different tour group who was "friendly and having fun".

The newly weds met in December 2012 and kept in touch through talking every day and travelling the world.

"It's been a long way, four years, we pretty much kept in contact every day and travelled around the world to catch up somewhere, catching up every five or six months," Tanya said.

"We went through obstacles ... we were still determined to be together. If we had troubles we tried to find a way somehow and keep in contact."

Tanya said "time and patience" was the key keeping their love alight with "butterflies".

HAPPILY MARRIED: Scott McDonald and Tatiana Sukhorutchenko were married on January 7, 2017 at the Toondoon Botanic Gardens. G McDonald

Scott proposed on new years while they were travelling Iceland and a year later the couple intimately tied the knot on January 7 at Toondoon Botanic Gardens in the Japanese Teahouse with a few close family and friends.

Tanya said the "sweet ceremony" was their Australian wedding with another small Russian wedding planned for later next year.

"We ended up having two little (weddings), one here and one in Russia," Tanya said.

"It was one of those miracles that happened and all little parts came together in beautiful sunshine, everything went 101% as we wanted."

Tanya said all her friends were surprised by her decision to move to Australia two months ago.

Being a tour guide "was the best job I ever had, I really enjoyed it".

"I really love my city ... but never say never," Tanya said.

"I didn't think I'd ever leave, it was beautiful (in Russia) but one piece of the puzzle was still here."