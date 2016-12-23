The newest fishing trend to wash up

Jetski fishing is the newest trend to take over the fishing world.

JETSKIS aren't just a fun novelty.

Quickly evolving from the tradition fishing sport comes a new way to better the sport.

The Boyne Tannum HookUp's newest category for 2017 is jetski fishing and it's set to take off.

Yamaha Jetski sponsor Darren Brown said the jetski's are great for any adventure due to their extreme versatility.

"The Yamaha Jetski can be used for anything, family fun one day, fishing trip the next,” Mr Brown said.

Mr Brown said jetskis are cheaper than a boat but still have all the same functions.

"The jetski can do basically everything you can do in a boat for a quarter of the price. We have attachments for an esky and rod holders, perfect fishing set up,” he said.

The Boyne Tannum HookUp Association (BTHUA) said they are aiming to keep up with modern trends.

BTHUA spokesperson said jetskis make it easy to manoeuvre through most bodies of water, making it more adventurous for fisherman to be in touch with their surroundings.

The adrenaline filled experience will be available in the 2017 BTHUA event where a Yamaha VX Deluxe Jet Ski will be up for grabs for senior entrants.

The 22nd annual fishing event is Australia's biggest family fishing competition and will run on the 28th, 29th and 30th of April at Bray Park, Boyne Island.

You can find more information here.