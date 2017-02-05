The man behind the iconic Lions Club merry-go-round

Jim Smith has received a pin recognising 45 years of service with the Boyne Island Lions Club. He was given a replica of the merry go round he made for children as a fundraising tool.

FELLOWSHIP and helping the community are the two reasons keeping Jim Smith a veteran Lions Club member.

Mr Smith has been a member of the Boyne Island Lions Club for 45 years after he first started the club.

"I was charter president trying to get the club off the ground. It was a tough couple of years, you can't function unless you start raising money,” Mr Smith said.

Through raising money with raffles at pubs, Mr Smith was the brains behind the iconic Lions merry go round.

Aptly named after his wife Eileen, the merry go round was created as a fundraising tool which was out every weekend entertaining.

"Everyone loves a merry go round, (even) the adults,” Mr Smith said. "There was no limit of age on it.”

"It was very popular in those days.”

Mr Smith said it took him about six months on and off to build the merry go round which he built in the spare time of working full time.

"For the kids, that's what made me (build) it,” he said. "They're good at fundraising and it was a steady income going out every week.”

"We were getting to old to run it, got too hard lifting kids up on swings and carting it around.”

Although Mr Smith doesn't run the favourite merry go round, he is still involved with doing smaller tasks at the Lions Club.

Mr Smith said he has slowed down with the club now but likes to help where he can.

"I help with functions but if too many volunteers come, I go home,” he said.

"I just run the mints once a month ... keep them filled up and collect the money, meet people and have a bit of a yarn with them.”

Mr Smith said there are three original Lions Club members left from when they first started.

There are 37 members in the Lions Club who received service pins recognising 45 years of service.