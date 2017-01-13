Passing of Geoff Breslin is everyone's loss

Keen letter writer Geoff Breslin gets busy writing his latest letter to the editor.

LAST weekend I was wondering how my old mate Geoff Breslin was going these days as I hadn't seen him around for ages.

Sadly, Wednesday's funeral notices answered my question.

These sorts of coincidences plague my life.

Like coincidentally bumping into Geoff every time I popped up town.

In the distance I'd spy his shiny grey hair, bright smile, or hear his laughter, and no matter how quickly I'd duck into a shop, or run down an alley, he'd find me.

"When are you going to write for the paper full time young Greg?" he'd ask.

Greg Bray, columnist for the Gladstone Observer. Photo Brenda Strong/The Observer Brenda Strong

"There's no space left for anyone else when you write one of your rambling letters," I'd reply, which always made him chuckle.

Then he'd tell me about the next letter he was writing; often handwritten, so Geoff really did suffer for his art.

Afterwards he'd share some gossip, a bit of local history, or chat about his most recent fishing trip.

Geoff always asked after my Long Suffering Wife, as he really enjoyed saying her nickname.

I once pointed out that my Long Suffering Wife was a rank amateur when it came to his own Long Suffering Wife, and this made him laugh so hard I thought he was going to faint.

"I can't get it through his head that his children have to work in this town!" Geoff's wife once said to me, as we watched him bail up a councillor at a writers' meeting.

It was hard not to like him, but I was surprised when he told me that Gladstone's other roving ambassador, Cliffy Boles never really took to him.

That surprised me, because they were both amiable chaps, effusive about Gladstone and liked a yarn... really, really liked a yarn.

It was Cliffy's loss I suppose, and now it's ours.

- Opinion piece by Greg Bray