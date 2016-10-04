The Gladstone school built for QAL's construction

BACK IN THE DAY: Gladstone West State School began with just two main blocks - A and B Block, 50 years ago.

FIFTY years ago, Gladstone West State School was opened.

In those beginning years, the school had just two blocks - an office block and small library - very basic play equipment and a rough, sloping playground.

The school was built to service an influx of young families to the city to construct Queensland Alumina Limited and then to operate that industry.

A large caravan park at Boles St initially housed many of these families, who converged here from all parts of Australia.

Classrooms were crowded but staff, students and families worked together to develop a culture where new students were welcomed and all were encouraged to achieve their best.

Because there was no common Australian curriculum at that time it was often difficult for teachers and students to ensure individual needs were met

The school grew quickly.

Each year saw demountable buildings brought in until permanent buildings could be constructed.

The number of staff grew to service the ever-growing enrolment.

Parents supported the school by running the tuckshop for students and fundraising for much-needed equipment.

Ovals to be proud of were constructed and playgrounds to suit different age groups were developed.

Tennis courts, netball courts, basketball courts and a cricket pitch were built over a number of years so students could have access to a range of sports.

Many homes were built in the surrounding area.

These families were proud of their school. "West is best” was the school mantra and is still the underlying sentiment within the community today.

In recent years, classrooms have been modernised and transformed into learning spaces better suited to deliver current curriculum.

A covered area has been constructed so students can participate in physical activities in a sun-safe environment.

The new library houses an extensive collection of books and other audio-visual resources and is home to two computer labs.

The library has been transformed into a performing-arts centre so the long tradition of musical excellence at West can be continued.