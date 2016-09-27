The Fergusons met in Gladstone in 1951 and have not looked back

LASTING LOVE: If Reggie Ferguson didn't decide to travel to Gladstone in 1951, the couple may not have been able to enjoy 65 years of marriage together.

SOMETIMES the world works in mysterious ways and if Reggie Ferguson didn't decide to travel to Gladstone in 1951, she would never have met her husband of 65 years, Keith.

Mrs Ferguson was working as a nurse in Toowoomba at the time and had planned to travel around Australia with her older sister.

But just before the sisters were about to leave Mrs Ferguson's sister met her future husband and pulled out of the trip.

"When she met her boyfriend she left me by myself but I decided to toddle off and Gladstone was my first port of call,” Mrs Ferguson said.

"I was going to continue around Australia and then I met Keith and a couple of months later I was still here.”

The happy couple met in February 1951 at the Trocadero dance hall, opposite where Central La is today.

Mrs Ferguson said what drew her to Keith was that he was "not a bad looker”. Mr Ferguson had no complaints with that assessment.

FAMOUS: For their 65th anniversary, the Fergusons received letters from the Queen, among others. Declan Cooley

"The girls would line up on the wall and the boys would go to the pub and when they were done they'd come over and dance with us,” Mrs Ferguson said.

"We just danced together and after that he took me back to my room and we made a date.”

In October of that same year the couple was married in the Methodist church in town, which Mrs Ferguson said was the only church standing after a cyclone ripped through Gladstone in 1949.

And 65 years later the couple is still together, saying that tolerance, patience and taking "the ups and downs” was important for any happy marriage.

The couple was treated to a surprise party on September 5 to celebrate the 65th wedding anniversary.