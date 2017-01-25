The Easy Tigers were the opening act for Barnsey

THIS group of Gladstone blokes may have regular day jobs, but the musicians by night have performed around the likes of Jimmy Barnes, John Paul Young and John Stevens.

The Easy Tigers have currently been performing together since 2014 with three of them having played together for around five to ten years.

With Phil McIntyre on vocals and guitar, Steven Quinn on base, Brent Jordison on keyboard and Tom Kirchner on drums, the quartet met through industry connections.

Kirchner said when it came to creating a band name, it was all a bit of fun.

"We needed to come up with a name and some one through it in as a joke and we rolled with it," he said.

Kirchner said although they didn't get to chat with Jimmy Barnes, it was a privilege to play before Barnsey's Hotter than Hell tour on Saturday night.

"He turned up really late through Jimmy style and rocked the place," Kirchner said.

And when the band isn't the opening act for Barnsey, they're on stage performing alongside Australian legend John Paul Young.

Kirchner remained tight lipped on the stories Young shared with them, instead saying he's a lot of fun.

"It's good to hear the stories, old music industry stories," Kirchner said.

"Everything's so much more produced (today) and isn't as natural. Most of the time (bands) played their own music and acted more like real people instead of like celebrities."

The Easy Tigers have performed in many venues across the region and have even dipped their toes in performing internationally.

Kirchner said the band played at the Solomon Islands 18 months ago for a charity event to raise money for the local rotary club.

The Easy Tigers performed on Saturday night at Marley Brown. Mike Richards GLA210117BARNS

"It was really good, good cultural experience and now we get to call ourselves an international touring band," he said.

Both Kirchner and Quinn are trained musicians with industry degrees and Kirchner said it's hard to find musicians of the same calibre at the same level like their band has.

Playing at Tannum Sands tomorrow, Kirchner said they'll be performing all the favourite songs including Eagle Rock, Rolling Stones and Eagles as a three piece.

"We've gotta play Paul Kelly, it's Australia Day," he said.

The Easy Tigers are playing at the Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Family Fun Day tomorrow at the Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands from 5.30pm until 7pm, finishing with a fireworks display.